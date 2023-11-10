Breaking: Apple Watch Saves Life Once Again in Oklahoma

When saving lives, Apple’s Watch has stayed at the top of the headlines, and this year, again, the Apple Watch has reached the top headlines, taking the attention of fans worldwide. This time, the life-saving moment was shared by one of the Apple users who said that the timely alerts of her rising heartbeat and blood sugar levels have helped her save her life.

This became so big a sensation that the news ended up in the ears of the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook.

Apple Watch Again Saves a Life – The Real Hero

The report comes from Oklahoma, where an Apple Watch user named Judith Luebke shared about the incident.

While talking to the media, she shared how potential her Apple Watch has become in her life. It was a life and death moment, but before things got worse, Apple Watch saved her.

Regarding the incident, Judith shared that on a regular Friday, when she was doing chorus, she was constantly receiving a vital confirmation from her Apple Watch, which was sharing that there was an irregular heart rhythm called Atrial Fibrillation (Afib).

Although initially, she ignored the notification as the alert from her watch had been coming for a long time, she was also encouraged by people nearby to seek medical attention.

While recalling the incident, the Apple user shared, “I have a meeting to attend first. Perhaps I’ll visit the doctor afterward, or maybe I won’t, maybe I’ll wait until the weekend.’ Her boss advised advised, ‘You need to go right now.'”

A recent report from KSWO shared that her prompt decision to visit the doctor after getting this alert showed that Judith was diagnosed with diabetes and elevated blood sugar levels.

It may have become clear that the letter sent by Apple Watch was true, and giving medical attention at the right time helped her save her life.

Judith’s daughter, Shannon Bowers, also shared her appreciation for such a technology, which helped her mother to get life-saving diagnoses at the right time.

The Life Saving News Reached CEO of Apple, Tim Cook

To share their gesture toward this technology, Luebke’s family also tried contacting the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, where she wanted to share this experience with him; however, to her surprise, she immediately got a response from the CEO he expressed his happiness upon receiving her message and conveying his delight on Apple’s technology has been playing an

essential role in saving lives.

It’s not the first time since we’ve seen the Apple Watch in headlines saving the lives of its users. Still, many reports have emerged sharing the same, thanks to Apple’s latest technology and innovation, which is becoming a true example worldwide.

Want to buy a new Apple Watch now? If you are considering purchasing a new Apple Watch directly, this is also an excellent time.

Although the Apple Watch works amazingly, you can see in the above example that the only concern is that the Apple Watches are usually priced at a premium, making them less affordable for many buyers.

However, thanks to the Holiday Seaosn, many retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy, and you name it, have come up with their latest offers and discounts on the occasion of Holiday Seaosn sales, including Black Friday Sale and CyberMonday Sale.

As the Black Friday Sale will be arriving first, you can get your favorite or, let’s say, life-saving Apple Watch for a discounted price. Check out our latest Black Friday articles for more details about the latest deals for the season sale.

Trending Black Friday Deals

SOURCE