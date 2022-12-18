Apple will be launching biggest ever MacBook Air in 2023

The Cupertino behemoth, Apple, is aiming to introduce its new refreshed array of MacBooks in worldwide markets this year, just as it does every year.

However, if you are a huge lover of Apple products, particularly the new MacBook lines, then we have you covered with all updates, including news about what Apple is planning for the following year’s MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 2023 will be biggest-ever MacBook

There is still plenty of time for Apple to release its new MacBook, particularly the Air form, in the future year, but in the meanwhile, there have been several leaks and speculations concerning this laptop.

The first piece of information we have about this laptop is its screen size. As stated in the headline, the Apple MacBook Air 2023 will feature the largest screen ever, measuring 15.5 inches in size, which is larger than the current MacBook Air, which has a 13-inch screen size.

As of now, we can assume that Apple has kept the size of this MacBook Air with a 15.5-inch display squarely in the sweet spot of the MacBook Pro models, which come in two display variants: 14-inch and 16-inch.

Along with the screen size, we have news from another prominent source, Ross Young, who claims that the Cupertino behemoth will begin manufacturing in the spring of 2023.

In terms of this laptop, it has been said that Apple will include support for MagSag charging, as well as improve the quality of its speaker and front-facing camera.

Concerning the camera, all prior MacBook Air models had 720P cameras, but the laptop in 2023 will have a larger 1080p camera, which is often seen in MacBook Pro models.

Which chipset will the Apple MacBook Air 2023 feature? However, we have reports claiming that Apple has been working on a new chipset which will be the new M series chipset but, for this MacBook Air 2023, we speculate that Apple will be settling up with the regular M2 chipset which will be clocked on a higher frequency.

Is there going to be any more color options for this laptop? According to sources, Apple is slated to introduce a slew of new color possibilities with the Apple MacBook Air 2023, including the following:

Blue

Green

Pink

Silber

Yellow

Orange, and

Purple

What will be the pricing of this Apple MacBook Air 2023?

If you are thinking about will be the pricing! As of now, we don’t have any updates regarding the pricing of this laptop. But, let’s do the maths here.

As we mentioned, the laptop will be making a sweet spot between the MacBook Pro models in the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

With this term, we also feel that the pricing will be in between these lineups and probably we might get to see an upgrade in sales of the MacBook Pro 14-inch as it will become the laptop for users who prefer a smaller screen.