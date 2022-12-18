Nothing to announce its sub-brand Particles by XO

If you recall, Nothing was a brand that was recently formed by the ex-CEO and founder of the well-known Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus. However, Carl Pei, the ex-CEO and founder of the firm, started his brand, Nothing, immediately after resigning from his post.

Nothing has been a brand that began its market entry by offering the greatest audio product, which was the new earphones.

However, many fans were thrilled about Carl Pei’s plans because he was already recognized for kicking off a new revolution by producing the finest flagship killer phones.

And things went as per the fan’s expectations after the Nothing brand launched its first premium budget flagship smartphone, the Nothing (1).

With its new unique-looking design, which was called the Glyph interface, the smartphone gained massive popularity among the public and also saw an increasing number of sales.

That was all about what has happened before! Let’s now jump to the present. Even though, Nothing has been a brand that was just established now it seems like Carl Pei is planning something big and has announced that there will be a sub-brand for Nothing which will be called the Particles by Xo. Sounds interesting to you, here we have got you covered with all the details you should know:

Particles by Xo – A Sub-brand of Nothing

So, what will this sub-brand from Nothing be about? As of now, there are no confirmed updates revealed yet but thanks to the popular tipster, Kuba Wojciechowski who has claimed details about these Particles by Xo.

The leaks about this brand will be coming up with a new set of TWS earbuds and also it’s been said that soon the company will be launching the new TWS earbuds in the US.

There has been a report coming out from 91 mobiles where it’s been said that the company is also working on secret earbuds which have been codenamed B154.

If we go by the feature, here it’s been said that the earbuds could come with two main features LHDC which is called the Low Latency High Definition Audio Code, and also it will be coming with support for ANC which is called the Active Noise Cancellation.

With both of these features, we can speculate that the upcoming earbuds from Particles by XO will be expensive premium ones.

What else do we know so far?

If we go with the leaks it’s been said that these new sub-brand companies will be only focusing majorly on the TWS earbuds side and maybe the Nothing brand will be making its major focus on the smartphone side.

As of now, there is no update coming out from the Nothing brand. So, it will be better to wait and see what will this brand comes up with.