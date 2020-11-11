Apple’s new MacBook M1 chips comparison with last generation models

Apple’s new Macbook arrived yesterday with a plethora of new changes as compared to last years models. The most major change was the shift to ARM architecture by replacing intel’s processor with Apple’s in-house M1 chip. In the event, Apple announced two laptops, the Macbook Air and the Macbook pro along with Mac Mini. And all of them were power by the new chip. Let’s take a look at what changes does the new approach to power from Apple brings with itself.

The Upgrades Apple’s M1 chip brings

Apple doesn’t do anything half-heartedly, and when it made such a huge change to its MacBooks, you know its big. And this shows in the numbers that the tech giant shared with us in the “One More thing event”. Apple says that the M1 chip is the most powerful processor that they have made till now. And with the new macOS Big Sur that they have designed to run with the processor seamlessly offers a lot of upgrades.

Apple says that the new M1 chip offers up to a staggering 3.5x jump in CPU performance as compared to last gen. The GPU performance jump in the new chips is even more substantial with up to 6x better performance along with 15x better ML capabilities. And you know what the best part is about this upgrades is the battery life.

Macbooks have always been known for their great battery performance and very less degradation over time well now you can multiply that with “2” because Apple says that the M1 chip will help in getting up to 2x better battery life than last gen.

How good is the M1 chip compared to other laptops?

Apple is probably the only tech brand that doesn’t compare its new products with the competition. It generally makes the comparison with its last-gen devices citing how much they are offering more in their new lineup. But this time the details on Apple’s official page say they did make some comparisons. Apple says that the M1 chip in the Macbook air is powerful than 98% chips of laptops sold in 2019.

I would definitely like to make one thing clear that these numbers are a little bit unrealistic because the sales of ultra-premium powerful laptops are pretty limited. This makes the comparison a bit unfair, but still, the M1 chip makes the last-gen Macbooks seem outdated in front of the new ones at least on paper. But until practical usage, one cannot say anything.

What is your take on Apple’s new MacBook lineup with the M1 chips? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

