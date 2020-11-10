Log In Register
Apple’s first Arm-based MacBook line-up launch: Live Blog Updates

AvatarChhavideep Singh
NewsTechTrending
Apple 'One More Thing' Event

Source: CNet

Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event will be Live very soon and the technology giant is expected to launch this year’s  most anticipated product, Apple’s latest MacBook computers powered by home-built Silicon chips. Today will embark the beginning of the end for Apple’s long-lasted relationship with Intel.

The biggest highlight of today’s Apple event will be the new Apple Arm-based Chipsets. The company previously announced that it will conclude the forever-lasted relationship with Intel by the year 2022.

There have been a lot of speculations about “Airpods Studio”, let us see if we get a glimpse of that in today’s event.

Apple will begin the ‘One More Thing’ event at 11:30 PM IST and for all the tech-geeks out there, you can catch the Live event highlights on TechStory, so stay-tuned for more updates.

 

11:30 PM: Apple ‘One More Thing’ is Live

