Apple’s October Surprise: New M3 iMacs and MacBook Upgrades!

Cupertino giant has got some big plans for this year! Already the smartphone plus tablet and laptop maker has been planning to launch their new improved iPhones for this year in September, but it seems like Apple is not only stopping themselves with the new iPhones but infact now Apple is adding another launched in the timeline where we can expect to a new M3 chipset powered iMac which will be launched a month after iPhone launch which to be specific is expected on October this year.

A new Apple computer with a new upgrade and powerful processor inside! We will get to witness these features in the coming October. Prior to Apple coming up with their new launches in October, already we have good new leaks and rumors about the upcoming computers in October. Let’s delve deep into it:

Apple iMacs with the new M3 chipset are expected to launch in October this year

Apple has been gearing up with the launches of its new products this year. It’s not the first time but back in 2022 also the Cupertino giant surprised their fans by having consistent launch events for two months where the first launch event in September introduced the new iPhones in the market and the very next month we got in hands with the latest Apple computers too.

For this year also, we expect some similar surprises from Apple where in the coming October this year, it’s been said that the new iMacs will be again powered with the latest and most powerful Apple’s in-housed designed chipset, the M3 SoC.

Alongside the iMacs, the Cupertino giant is also planning to bring a new addition and upgrade to their existing Apple MacBook lineup where it’s expected that the star of the launch event would be the new MacBooks Air and MacBook Pro where especially we might see the new 15-inch versions making its way to release.

Besides the gadgets! The spotlight of the launch event will be given to the new M3 chipset from Apple where it’s been said that Apple has significantly improved the efficiency as well as machine learning capabilities of this chipset where now this chipset will be offering a better and improved compatibility within its entire Apple ecosystem.

Apple to skip Mac Studio launch this year

For this launch, Apple may skip the launch of its most powerful and efficient computer, the Mac Studio which is the best and most powerful computer Apple has to provide. Although, flagship and expensive beats won’t be launched in October but soon it’s expected to make its way to launch in 2024.

As far as Mac Studio, Apple will definitely release new upgrades for their flagship beats and might bring an even improved M3 chipset for the Studio lineup.

What else to expect?

Above all of the leaks and rumors explained above! We also have other leaks from a reliable Apple tipster, Gurman who speculates that finally the Cupertino giant could bring a new iMac lineup where you will be able to enjoy a bigger display, this means that finally, Apple computer users could be able to get a bigger 32-inch iMac which will be helping towards enhancing the powerful productivity.

Also, there are hopes to see a 14-inch variant for the Apple MacBook Pro laptops which will be launched in the price between the top-end MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. However, we will be updating you as soon as get some new fresh updates about upcoming Apple computers and smartphones.

