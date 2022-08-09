ARC Raiders Delayed To 2023

Embark Studios, a company made up of former developers from Dice, has revealed that their free-to-play co-op shooter, ARC Raiders, is delayed to 2023. Back at The Game Awards last year, Embark Studios announced a free-to-play multiplayer shooter called ARC Raiders. Originally planned to release for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS5, and GeForce Now. Arc Raiders was initially announced at The Game Awards in 2021 for a release this year but has since been pushed back a year.

The hype is on full display in the Arc Raiders reveal trailer, which boasts stunning, photorealistic environments, as well as some impressively whimsical designs for the Raider’s invasion forces of alien mechs. At The Game Awards 2021, the studio behind the game announced that it will be a cooperative-based and third-person shooter with free-to-play as a cheery on top. Today, Swedish developer Embark Studios (founded almost four years ago by ex-EA and DICE exec Patrick Soderlund) announced a delay, they didn’t give an insight about when in 2023 we can expect their title.

As to why it is being delayed, Embark Studios did not provide any specific reasons. The delay was announced via Twitter, and Embark Studios said Arc Raiders is an ambitious title, and that the studio would be using this additional time to polish this experience, to enable it to achieve its full potential. Mahoney added that setting the release date of free-to-play sci-fi shooter Arc Raiders will place the wrong kind of pressure on game development, saying the game would survive for years had it been released in a good state, instead of being developed under pressure.

The studio said in a tweet “Arc Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this extra time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential. “We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players. “The excitement around Arc Raiders since its reveal has been so encouraging for us, and we truly appreciate your support.”

While we might be disappointed that we cannot play ARC Raiders earlier, ultimately, pushing is for the greater good, and it would give ARC Raiders more time to become the best game that it could be. ARC Raiders was previously set to be released at the end of this year, planned for launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The developers from Embark Studios made sure to mention they were encouraged by the amount of support and excitement fans showed for ARC Raiders, and will release further details when they extensively playtest the game with players.