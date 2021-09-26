Arcane, The League Of Legends Trailer Revealed

Netflix has revealed the Arcane, The League Of Legends Trailer and there is a lot to catch up on about the animated series Arcane, which is scheduled to be released later this year on Netflix. The announcement was made at Netflix’s global TUDUM event. League Of Legends developer Riot Games has released a brand new teaser trailer. Riot Games and Netflix have revealed that the first three episodes focused on the beginning of the sister of Jinx Vi will debut at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on November 6.

Arcane, The League Of Legends is her first animated series of the kind featuring multiple characters from games such as League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, a series that is sure to delight fans in the coming days. The trailer gave a glimpse of fan favorites Jayce, Viktor, and Caitlyn who will play a big part in the story and the show give the look inside their journey of becoming champions. It is clear to fans that Arcane will not stick to sibling rivalries such as the story of champion Jinx VI, in which other mysterious characters appeared.

The series not only reveals the backstories of popular characters but introduces new characters that may not be known by fans of League of Legends champions like Vander and Silco, two citizens of Zaun. Gamers will see be seeing a lot of familiar faces from Arcane such as Caitlyn, Jinx, Jayce, and Vi, and there will be a lot to learn about the stories and events that made them the League of Legends champions.

Arcane will take place in Piltover and Zaun, two locations that are known to fans of the League of Legends franchise, and tell the genesis of Vi and Jinx as teased in an impressive official trailer. The series, which focuses on the relationship between the Jinx and Vi sisters, will explore the back story of numerous league characters that Riot says will be a standalone series that will create more games for fans.

Christian “Alex” Yee has been part of Riot since its formation more than 10 years ago. This has allowed him to develop the creative development of many champions and content on League of Legends, retaining Arcane a work connected to the Riot community, and trying to learn from the canon of the League of Legends.

The creators of Riot Games produced Arcane with the animation company Fortiche Productions for the original story. Fortiche has previously worked on the Rocket Groot miniseries for Marvel 2017 and the animated trailer Get the Jinx 2013, which featured one of the two arcane protagonists.

The long-awaited trailer for Riot Games’ animated League of Legends Series Arcane finally has given us an understanding of the show premise, informing the delicate balance between the wealthy city of Piltover and the shady underbelly of Fence, while the actual story is vague but curious enough to get us to look more into it. The trailer showed a great first look inside the animation and the voice of the characters and the whole vibe of Arcane. We hope to find out more as we get closer to its release.