Are VPNs really private?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a secure network that allows you to “tunnel” your internet data between two devices.

Originally, a VPN was used to connect workers from faraway places to their company’s network. This enables them to access their company’s network without needing to be physically present. People nowadays use virtual private networks (VPNs) to preserve their privacy. You can also use a VPN to get around geographic and political restrictions on their internet.

Is it possible to protect yourself from web trackers and cookies with a VPN?

Your internet traffic and data are encrypted and masked from your internet service provider when you use a VPN. Even if you use a VPN, web businesses like Facebook and Google can still observe your actions when you use their services.

Cookies are commonly used by websites to personalise and alter the webpage based on the user’s preferences. Cookies usually retain information that a user has freely provided to a website, such as your name or gender.

Another source of concern is that web pages frequently include web trackers in adverts. These web trackers allow websites to serve you personalised adverts based on your surfing activities. Users will not be protected from these trackers by using a VPN alone. Users can decrease the number of targeted advertising by using an ad-blocker, preferably a trusted ad-blocker.

VPN providers have recently begun to provide users ad-blocking capabilities. However, because this is a new service, it’s critical to note that the ad-blocker does not target it. Reading the privacy policy of a service is a great method to see what data it gathers.

Do all VPNs guarantee privacy?

When all is said and done, a VPN does not totally hide your identity. Although using a VPN would mask your traffic from your internet service provider, the VPN provider will still be able to identify you because you are using their services.

Free VPN services are appealing, but they often come with a slew of security hazards. Researchers have discovered a big database containing substantial PII from several “no-logs” VPNs.

Use a VPN service that keeps no logs of your activity to genuinely keep your information and browsing habits private. The simplest approach to avoid being caught in an unpleasant scenario is to read the VPN service’s logging policy.

Combining a VPN with A router

The next step in keeping your home or office network secure is to use a FlashRouter after selecting a VPN service that does not store tracks of your activity.

Your whole wireless network can use a FlashRouter to tunnel all Internet traffic through your preferred VPN service, effectively encrypting all of your data and activities.