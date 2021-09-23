Ariva: Everything you need to know

In the past couple of years, we have seen a lot of industries that came up, one of which is the cryptocurrency industry, which has seen an exponential increase in growth and popularity in recent years. Crypto is something that has made a name for itself and is still progressing with newer people joining in every hour and new currencies coming up each day. I am sure that a majority of you are aware of the basics of the industry but for some of you who are not so familiar with it, there is no need to worry!

Talking about virtual currencies, crypto is a blockchain-based platform that comprises of several currencies that are easily available and accessible over various crypto exchanges which can be bought and stored online using digital wallets. Digital currencies are often so desirable because of the quick income they provide, portability, ease of you, and because of the fact that it serves as a source of passive income for a lot of people having extra money just lying around and who are looking for a place to invest.

Apart from this, the entire industry is completely decentralized and as a result, it is easily able to work outside of government jurisdiction without any interference from central authorities. For some of you who might be following crypto from its initial phase, you must agree with me on the fact that, when the industry was first introduced on a global level, not many knew about its functioning and obviously had doubts regarding the return they would get on their investment.

Back then only word of mouth was being spread and Bitcoin being one of the initial currencies launched, it is the most popular cryptocurrency to date despite the fact that the competition has increased a lot lately. Speaking of competition in the marketplace, it is worth mentioning that, looking around today, you will find that there are numerous currencies to choose from and have the opportunity to find the right one for you to invest in.

Since we are on the topic, it is vital for you to know that some of the popular currencies that are available today in the virtual currency marketplace include Cardano, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, SHIBA INU, Dogecoin, Baby Doge, and a lot more. It is a common understanding and belief today that crypto will soon revolutionize the entire payment system throughout the world and will be accepted everywhere as an official mode of payment. From where I stand, it seems plausible that, it is progressing towards that very goal and has the resources and support from potential global investors for this dream to come true.

Having said that, now that you know the basics of cryptocurrency, I certainly think that you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, the newest addition to the lot, Ariva. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Ariva (ARV)

Ariva or as it is often known, ARV is nothing but a cryptocurrency that has been developed for active use in travel networks as well as local and global tourism in the coming future, launched this month. In other words, Ariva is basically the very first global tourism and travel platform that has been integrated with the greatness of cryptocurrencies.

The platform is a B2C tourism and travel network where members easily get in touch with local and global tourism service providers on the basis of previous traveler’s share and experience. As a result, they can make their bookings through crypto and earn virtual currency money from both their valuable content sharing as well as reservations they make.

A couple of years ago, with the help of blockchain technology and by extension, virtual currencies had completely transformed the online payment system and now can easily be applied to various different sectors on a global level. However, as far as the travel and tourism sector goes, it is one of the few sectors to not have adopted blockchain technology but this will change now, all thanks to Ariva, which is the next generation blockchain-based ecosystem for tourism and travel industry on an international level.

The platform intends on revolutionizing the industry by integrating modern features and products within the ecosystem, being divided into three major products, namely Ariva.Club, Ariva.World as well as Ariva.Finance. All of these products are interconnected and are focused on providing users with the easiest travel experiences around the world. Also, they allow travelers and tourists to share a unique experience that is supported by the power of blockchain technologies.

Apart from this, the services and products offered that we talked about earlier also include using reviews from other travelers, Ariva helps you connect to both global and local tourism, it helps in bookings like reservations at a hotel using crypto, earning rewards in the form of virtual currencies for making reservations and also provide users with a chance to share their experience with the broader network or community of the Ariva platform.

In addition to this, Ariva was created in order to eliminate the high cost of large volume money transfers internationally as well as the swift transaction complexity in travel and tourism transactions, which just for a reference is amongst one of the largest industries in terms of volume throughout the world. Besides, it is worth mentioning that, one of the main focuses of the platform is to remove the difficulty and complexity that comes up with the use of local currencies in the destination country.

Talking about ARV, which I mentioned previously, it is said to be the native utility token of the Ariva platform. ARV is nothing but a BEP-20 token that is developed and operated on the Binance Smart Chain, which I am sure, most of you have already heard of. Payments for all the services offered by the platform will be supported with the help of its very own token, which users can easily convert their fiat money into in order to make payments.

ARV is intended to be the tourism currency of the coming future which can very well be spent safely, anywhere in the world from its digital crypto wallet, as a result, it completely eliminates the need to carry debit cards or even cash when going around.

Furthermore, the innovation of the Ariva platform will completely transform the way the global tourism system operates, as using cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment will help make trade much easier among foreigners and locals, while facilitating hassle-free and fast transactions both on a local and worldwide scale. Basically, the blockchain platform is tailored specifically towards a new age of payments, having the sole intent of making payments using crypto much more easier, no matter where in the world.

Talking about the mission of the platform, its goal is to work in the same way the current Proof-of-Stake system and credit works, but will therefore completely eliminate the need for those services and replace it with crypto-based payments without having to carry physical cash and cards around, thus reducing the risk of thefts as well. Not just that, it looks forward to completely removing the overly high fee charged while making international money transfers, which can be a hassle to travels quite often. Also, it will bring on the transaction time to just a few seconds as compared to the days it takes with traditional money transfers.

Now that you know much more about Ariva, I am sure you might be thinking about whether or not investing in ARV is a good idea? Let’s find out, shall we!

Investing in Ariva

As of today, the price of Ariva is 0.000179 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 14,010,048 dollars. In just the past twenty-four hours, the value of the currency has gone down by 39.30 percent and with a market cap of 9,128,284 US dollars, Ariva is currently placed at #984 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Not just that, it is worth mentioning that the current circulating supply of Ariva is about 51,033,349,029 ARV coins but unfortunately, the maximum lifetime supply of the currency is not yet available. In just a week alone, the price of ARV has significantly increased by nearly 257.47 percent.

As far as investing in the platform goes, I am sure that reading so far, you might have gotten the basic understanding of Ariva and will now be able to decide on your own, whether investing in ARV is the right thing for you to do or not. I sincerely believe that seeing at what the company offers and that too being the very first one to do so, when combined with its future goals, it might turn out to be a worthy investment if you are looking for a good return in the near future.

Again, It is extremely important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Ariva does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Ariva? Let me help you with that. Currently, Ariva is available on all major crypto exchanges but some of the popular exchanges that have ARV listed on them include PancakeSwap (V2), ProBit Global, XT.COM as well as DODO BSC.

In conclusion, What are your thoughts on Ariva(ARV)? Do let us know in the comments below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

