Google Pixel 5a was spotted listed on the Amazon site

Google unveiled the Pixel 6a smartphone at the Google I/O 2022 keynote presentation last month. The business stated that the Pixel 6a will be released in India, however, there is no word on a release date or price. While we wait for the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel 5a, the company’s previous-generation model, has arrived in the nation.

The Google Pixel 5a from last year did not survive long in the Indian market. The smartphone is now available for purchase on Amazon India for Rs. 31,350. There are rumors that the Pixel 6a, which was announced for $499, would be available in India for less than Rs. 40,000.

For those who are unaware, the Pixel 5a variants now available in India through online merchants are imported models.

Although these models come with a one-year seller guarantee, they do not come with a manufacturer warranty. It’s unclear whether Google will offer any kind of after-sales support for these gadgets. However, should you wait for the Pixel 6a to arrive in the nation or get the Pixel 5a?

Should you consider Google Pixel 5a?

When comparing the Pixel 6a with the Pixel 5a, the latter has a 6.34-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR capability. It is powered by a Snapdragon 765G CPU, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. A 4680mAh battery with 18W rapid charging capabilities is included. A 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide secondary sensor, and an 8MP selfie camera sensor are also included.

The freshly released Google Pixel 6a, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with HDR capability. It features a Tensor chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage capacity.

A 4410mAh battery with rapid charging capabilities is included. The imaging features include a 12MP main sensor, a secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP selfie camera. Though the Google Pixel 6a does not provide many improvements over the Pixel 5a, it does feature an obsolete Tensor SoC. Having said that, if you want to enjoy the higher performance while saving money, you may get the Pixel 5a.

Expected Price for Google Pixel 5a

The Google Pixel 5a 5G will be available for $449 (Rs. 33,000) on August 26th in the United States and Japan. There is no information on the cost or availability of the Google Pixel 5a 5G in India as of now. This indicates that, unlike the majority of Pixel smartphones released in recent years, the smartphone is unlikely to be sold in India.

The smartphone is nearly identical to the Google Pixel 4a 5G, although it has a slightly bigger battery and a larger screen. Overall, the Pixel 5a 5G appears to be an excellent mid-tier smartphone for smartphone photographers.

