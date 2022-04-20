Assassin’s Creed Origins Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass subscribers and Assassins Creed users will be happy to know that Assassins Creed Origins is coming to the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass before the end of April, teasing fans that their partnership with Ubisoft will expand to include the Assassins Creed and For Honor franchises. Ubisoft’s Assassins Creed Origins (set in ancient Egypt) will be available for Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s Megan Spurr revealed in a blog post-Tuesday. The arrival is the result of Microsoft and Ubisoft’s partnership with Ubisoft as part of Xbox Game Pass, as announced in January when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced to join Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Xbox has confirmed that Assassins Creed Origins will be joining the Game Pass library via the Ubisoft Connect app over the next few months. Microsoft's Megan Spurr stated that the game is coming "in the next couple of months" and will be available to play on consoles, cloud streaming, and PC via the Ubisoft Connect app. Ubisoft also confirmed last year that Ubisoft is currently working on 60fps support for Origins, but it's unknown if it will be ready when Assassins Creed Origins arrives on the subscription service.

With about 30 hours of core mission material alone, Assassins Creed Origins is a significant addition to the Game Pass – it’s also a great entry-level for additional RPG-focused video games in the sequence. The game takes place during the time of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar. This game, developed by Ubisoft Montreal, tells the story of the founding of the Order of the Assassins and its first steps. While there were rumors that this Origins trilogy would end in Rome, Ubisoft finally settled on Assassins Creed Valhalla, which takes place many centuries later, especially in the 9th century AD.

Ubisoft also plans to bring the Ubisoft Plus subscription service to Xbox in the future. Bugsnax (cloud, console, PC) might also be worth considering. Xbox is determined to make Xbox as fun as possible in every possible alternative area, although Xbox boss Phil Spencer has mentioned that gross game sales to some are still essential to the company, their take on subscription-based gaming is far beyond anything.