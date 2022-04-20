Rumor: PlayStation Has An Unannounced ‘Banger’ Coming Out In 2022

PlayStation fans will be thrilled to know that Sony is planning to release some “fireworks” in 2022, and it’s not God of War Ragnarok. The developer working on the PlayStation expected the publisher to release some kind of “cool” concept in late 2022.

While there have been many rumors suggesting Ragnarok could be delayed a second time, PlayStation has repeatedly confirmed a 2022 release window. In fact, the God of War sequel trailer for the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase doesn’t even have a tag to herald a supposed 2022 release window.

PlayStation Studios developer says Sony has some bangers coming this year. "I'm not working on God of War Ragnarok but something equally cool." The Last of Us Remake or something else? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SDy6DXNl9p — Kami. (@Okami13_) April 17, 2022

Either way, 2022 has already proven to be a big year for PlayStation Studios with the releases of Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 in February and March, respectively. Other comments from PlayStation developer Robert Morrison indicate that PlayStation may have a surprise for unannounced 2022 games. What else a writer might have in his pocket can anyone guess at this level, especially when you take into account the various live PlayStation services and digital relevance?

Of course, it's highly unlikely that something from Xbox Game Studios, most likely Starfield will have to have competition for the top holiday game for 2022, but I'd put a lot of money into saying that 2022 will be seeing some very big releases. We started the year with Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring and are moving very fast toward mid-year releases. We'll be sure to cover what the future holds in the world of gaming.