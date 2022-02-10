Asus ROG Phone 5s & 5s Pro to launch in India on 15th February

On February 15, Asus will release the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in India. The smartphones, which were unveiled last year, are updated versions of the ROG Phone 5 that debuted in India in 2021. Both are gaming phones having a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 144Hz display, and other features.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series will be available in India soon.

Asus has begun handing out media invites for the event, and the phones are being teased on Twitter. The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro will be unveiled at a live online event on February 15 at 12 p.m. The ROG Phone 5s series will also be available on Flipkart, according to a special micro page that went online today.

Comrades of ROG! Extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed. #CrackTheCode in any of the 3 missions and stand a chance to win the all-new #ROGPhone5s*. *T&C apply#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/0yccuejsNP — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 10, 2022

Leaked details about Asus ROG Phones 5s

The new ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro, dubbed the “one weapon to rule them all,” appear remarkably similar to the ROG Phone 5 but add a back Matrix display. There are also RAM, storage, chipset, and other modifications.

The Asus ROG 5s phones are both equipped with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

A layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protects it as well. The ROG Phone 5s Pro also includes a secondary ROG Vision Colour back display for displaying alerts, GIFs, and other content.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s runs Android 11 and has 128GB of internal storage. The Asus ROG Phone 5s weighs 238.00 grams and measures 173.00 x 77.00 x 9.90mm (height x width x thickness). It was available in Phantom Black and Storm White.

Ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors, symmetrical twin front-facing speakers, 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, GameFX audio system, AeroActive Cooler 5 for thermal management, and more are among the other appealing features. Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C, and Wi-Fi Direct are among the connectivity choices for the Asus ROG Phone 5s.

The phone’s sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a compass/magnetometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While the price is uncertain, we estimate it to be less than Rs 60,000. Confirmed information will be released once the phones are released in India. As a result, stay tuned for a more conclusive suggestion.

Also Read: