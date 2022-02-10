Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series launched officially with Dual Rear Camera and more

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy S22 series, during the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are the successors of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, which were released in 2020.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, on the other hand, is a whole new model in the line that is intended to deliver a superior experience.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comes with an optional 5G connection. The improved S Pen was also included with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Official Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra from Samsung is powered by Android 12 with the One UI Tab 4 UI on top. The tablet, on the other hand, sports a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ (2,960×1,848 pixel) Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 240ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

It has the same 4nm octa-core SoC and up to 16GB of RAM as the other two models. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a dual-camera system that includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor.

The camera setup is supplemented with an LED flash. The gadget has a dual-camera setup on the front, with 12MP wide and ultra-wide sensors. On a display notch, the camera configuration is accessible.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

The newest Galaxy Tab S8+ from Samsung comes with One UI Tab 4, which is based on Android 12. It boasts a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a pixel density of 266ppi and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The tablet has an octa-core CPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Tab S8 also boasts a dual rear camera setup, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide sensor. A flashing LED is also present. For video chats, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ sports a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ has an inbuilt storage capacity of up to 256GB that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include 5G and 4G LTE (optional), as well as Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

In addition, the Galaxy Tab S8+ incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy Tab S8+ has three microphones as well as quad stereo speakers. It has a 10,090 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 capability (up to 45W). Furthermore, the tablet measures 185x285x5.7mm and weighs 567 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy Tab S8 from Samsung is powered by Android 12 on top of One UI Tab 4. The tablet comes with an 11-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixel) LTPS TFT display with a pixel density of 276ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

There is a 4nm octa-core SoC, which is most likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 according to current speculations. The SoC can accommodate up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 6MP ultra-wide shooter.

The camera arrangement includes an LED flash. In addition, the tablet boasts a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The internal storage space of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is up to 256GB, which may be increased through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Among the connectivity options are Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also 5G and 4G LTE (optional).

Among the sensors onboard are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and hall sensor. A dedicated fingerprint sensor is also featured on the tablet’s side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 boasts quad stereo speakers that support AKG and Dolby Atmos. There are also three microphones onboard.

The tablet also includes an upgraded DeX mode, which allows for more app resizing and transparent windows. It contains a touchscreen and can function as a secondary display, as well as a screen and face dual recording functionality for online classes.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has an 8,000 mAh battery with Super-Fast Charging 2.0 capability (up to 45W). The tablet’s dimensions are 165.3×253.8×6.3mm. It weighs 503 grams (Wi-Fi alone model) and 507 grams (Wi-Fi + 5G variant).

Samsung Galaxy S8 Series Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at Rs. 52,400 ($699), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is priced at Rs. 67,300 ($899) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is priced at Rs. 82,300 ($1.099).

Preorders for the Galaxy Tab S8 series began on February 9, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET, and sales will begin on February 25 in certain markets such as the United States, Europe, and South Korea.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ come in three colors: graphite, pink gold, and silver, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is only available in graphite. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices and availability in India have yet to be announced.

