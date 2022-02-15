Asus ROG Phone 5S Series unveiled in India – Here are specs and pricing

Today marks the official launch of the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro in India. Both of the Taiwanese company’s newest gaming phones were digitally launched at the event.

Last year, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro were released. Both phones include Snapdragon 888+ CPUs and AMOLED panels with a high refresh rate. The most recent ROG Phone models also offer triple rear cameras and support for fast charging.

Specifications for Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro

The India versions of the Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are nearly identical to their global counterparts, which debuted in August of last year.

Both ROG Phone models use the same 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixel) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness and run Android 11 with the ROG UI on top. The display is shielded by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and Adreno 660 GPU. RAM configurations for the ROG Phone 5s are 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB.

The ROG Phone 5s Pro, on the other hand, is the only phone with an option for 18GB RAM. The ROG Phone 5s has three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, however, the ROG Phone 5s Pro only has 512GB.

Both the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro sport a triple rear camera setup for pictures and videos, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front of the phones, there is also a 25MP selfie camera sensor.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both include twin front-firing speakers. The phones also contain a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W quick charging.

The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro both contain ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press, making them excellent gaming devices. The phones are also 5G capable.

Pricing for Asus ROG Phone 5S

In India, the Asus ROG Phone 5s costs Rs. 49,999. This is for a device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This phone is also available in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations for Rs. 57,999.

The Asus ROG 5s Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage would set you back Rs. 79,999. On the 18th of this month, the series will be accessible on Flipkart in India.

