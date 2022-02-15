OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs to launch on 17th of Feb

For some days, OnePlus TVs have been the talk of the town. OnePlus’s next smart TVs are expected to be released on February 17, according to rumors. Now, the company has stated that the OnePlus Y1S and Y1S Edge smart TVs will be available on February 17th, with the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.

The company already has begun teasing some of the major specifications of the next smart TVs, and renderings of the OnePlus Y1S have just been released in full splendor. Here’s a short look at the OnePlus smart TVs and how to watch live-streaming in the nation.

Features for OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs

Both OnePlus smart TVs will be available for purchase through the company’s official website as well as Amazon India. A dedicated Amazon webpage has also disclosed crucial specifications for the next smart TVs. The bezel-less design of the OnePlus TVs has been verified.

Previously, a leaked render of the OnePlus Y1S indicated that the smart TV’s chin will be somewhat thicker to accommodate more sensors. Furthermore, the next smart TVs will have a V-shaped stand on both sides of the bottom border.

The OnePlus TV Y1S is expected to have a controller with numerous hotkeys for video streaming apps like as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The TV’s Google Assistant button will be located above the volume controls.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Y1S series TVs are expected to come in two screen sizes: 32-inch and 42-inch/43-inch. The base model is believed to feature HD resolution, while the 42-inch/43-inch OnePlus TV variant will support FHD+ resolution. According to the Amazon ad, the TVs will run the Android TV 11.0 custom skin.

The smart TVs will include a dual-band Wi-Fi connection, as opposed to the previous-generation devices, which only had 2.4GHz capability. Finally, the OnePlus TVs will include HDR10+, Dolby Audio (with Atmos decoding), and 20W speakers.

Pricing details for OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs

The price of the future OnePlus Y1S and Y1S Edge smart TVs has yet to be determined. Given its essential specifications, we anticipate that OnePlus’ smart TVs will be cheap options. They will compete with other low-cost TVs from manufacturers such as Realme, Redmi, and others. Furthermore, the new series smart TVs will be available alongside the existing Y, U1S, and Q1 series TVs.

Aside from these two models, OnePlus is expected to release two additional smart TVs, both of which will be offline-only. The introduction of these smart TVs has yet to be confirmed by OnePlus. The OnePlus Y1S series TVs, on the other hand, are believed to be available through both offline and online outlets.

How to watch OnePlus Y1S and Y1S Edge Smart TVs launch

The OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs, and the Nord CE 2 5G will be unveiled during a press event on February 17 at 7 p.m. The inaugural ceremony may be viewed on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

