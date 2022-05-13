Asus ZenBook powered with 12th Gen Core i9-12900H CPU launched officially

In India, Asus has introduced a slew of new laptops in the Zenbook line. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is one of the most intriguing laptops in this series, and it is also one of the first ultrabooks to employ up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU.

The laptop also has a distinctive “space-themed” appearance and a 2.8K resolution OLED display with touch capabilities.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition (UX5401ZAS) starts at Rs. 114,990 and includes some additional features like as a Dolby Atmos audio system, LPDDR5 memory, and a PCIe Gen4-based storage solution. To discover more about the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition.

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition basic model with Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB storage costs Rs. 114,990. Conversely, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition with Intel Core i9-12900H, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB storage is priced at Rs. 169,990.

ASUSZenbook 14 OLED – What does it feature?

The 14-inch Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) also has a 2.8K 90Hz OLED screen. The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402), unlike the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, does not enable touch input.

The laptop does have a redesigned hinge and is available in a variety of colours. In terms of hardware, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) supports up to Intel Core i7-1260P, making it one of the country’s first laptops with a 12th Gen Intel Core P series processor. The CPU comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, as well as extra storage for memory expansion.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) starts at Rs. 89,990 in India, while the high-end model with the Intel Core i9-1260P starts at Rs. 104,990. To understand more about the latest 3rd Gen Intel EVO certified ultrabook on the market.

New Asus Vivobooks Are Also Available

Along with hero models such as the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition and the Asus Zenbook 14, the business also unveiled redesigned Asus Vivobooks in India. With a starting price of Rs. 74,990, the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (S3402) and Vivobook S15 OLED (S3502) have an OLED screen and are powered by the newest 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs.

Similarly, the business released two low-cost laptops, the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1402) and the Asus Vivobook 15 (X1502), all of which are powered by 12th Generation Intel Core CPUs. These models start at Rs. 42,990, making them among the cheapest laptops with a 12th Generation Intel CPU in India.

