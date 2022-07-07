Asus Zenfone 9 Video leaked online hinting Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

It appears that Asus has not finished promoting the ROG Phone 6. The Asus Zenfone 9, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, will soon be released, according to a leaked promotional video. Here are some specifics about the next Android flagship smartphone that is small and sleek, scroll down to know more about the smartphone.

Asus Zenfone 9 chipset leaked online

The Asus Zenfone 9 is anticipated to debut in India as the Asus 9z, just as the Asus 8z. According to the leaked video, the Asus Zenfone 9 will debut in a variety of colors, including red, black, white, and blue. Additionally, a stylish design is anticipated for the smartphone.

It is verified that the 120Hz AMOLED display on the Asus Zenfone 9 will include a punch-hole cutout in the upper left corner. The Asus Zenfone will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of the in-display fingerprint sensor seen on the Asus Zenfone 8 or Asus 8z. It will also have a ZenTouch key on the right side that can be used to browse across web pages.

The phone sports a dual-camera configuration with a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer on the back, and a smart backpack attachment is anticipated to be included. An enhanced night mode will be supported by the camera, and other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and IP68 certification for water and dust protection.

The CPU will be the most crucial component of the Asus 9z or Asus Zenfone 9. The Asus Zenfone 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, just as the previously released ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Asus Zenfone 9 Official Video coming up with sd 8+ Gen 1, 4nm Processor pic.twitter.com/8qr6vnYAv4 — Atul Tech ₿azaar🇮🇳 (@Atulbazaar) July 7, 2022

Asus Zenfone 9 might debut as the Asus 9z in India

The Asus Zenfone 9 is anticipated to debut in India as the Asus 9z based on the names of the previous Asus Zen smartphones. The Asus 9z or the Asus Zenfone 9 may cost roughly Rs. 65,000 for the base model, based on the costs of comparable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in the nation and throughout the world. However here in TechStory we will be updating with more latest stuffs on Technology and Business in near future.

