Nothing Phone (1) to launch with an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

At a gathering on July 12 in India, Nothing will unveil its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). The company has already made a few facts about the smartphone public in advance of its debut. Therefore, we have gathered all the information we are currently aware of about the style and features of the Nothing Phone (1) in one page for the benefit of users who may be interested.

Nothing is eagerly awaiting to unveil its first-ever smartphone, the Phone (1). While there have been several leaks and rumors, the business is also formally endorsing a number of components of the smartphone. In a recent development, Nothing debuted a film on YouTube giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the firm was founded and how the Nothing Phone was developed (1). Here is what we have got for you:

Nothing (1) Phone: Sneak Preview

The design, production process, development of the Glyph, its noises, and the meeting with Qualcomm are all shown in the film that is attached below. The shape of an in-display fingerprint sensor can be seen on the display panel in the middle of the video. If this proof is insufficient, the in-display fingerprint was also demonstrated on the company’s TikTok channel.

On July 12, Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of OnePlus, will unveil The Nothing Phone (1), a mid-range smartphone from his firm. A 6.55-inch OLED panel with a quick refresh rate of 120Hz and a Snapdragon 778G+ CPU are confirmed to power the gadget.

The inclusion of a special Glyph array of LED lamps that may flash in a special pattern for each sort of notification distinguishes the Nothing smartphone from other models. Users can alter the LEDs to serve a variety of purposes. The functioning of the LED array is demonstrated in the leaked video of the Glyph in use.

Nothing Phone (1) Pricing and Availability

The Nothing Phone (1) may be introduced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the UK, according to reports. There are rumors that Phone (1) would not be sold in North America and that its pricing will start at Rs. 30,000 in India.

A refundable Rs. 2,000 deposit is required to pre-order this smartphone from interested purchasers. Nothing worked along with Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, to increase Web3 availability for mobile consumers. Additionally recently revealed by the company were the airdropping of NFTs to both pre-ordering customers and community investors.

