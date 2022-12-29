‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion Globally, To become the Fastest 2022 Release to Cross $1 Billion in Box Office

In just 14 days, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales. In addition, it is the fastest film to reach the coveted box office milestone this year.

Only three movies that were released in 2022 were able to break the $1 billion barrier, with “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion” topping the list. In contrast, nine films released in 2019 earned more than $1 billion globally. Since “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which took 12 days to reach the goal, in 2021, “The Way of Water” has done so more quickly.

In the first two weeks of release, only six films in history have made $1 billion. James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel debuted in mid-December with $134 million in North America and $435 million worldwide, and it has continued to be a tremendous attraction ever since.

The Disney and 20th Century picture has made $1.025 billion worldwide after grossing $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million abroad. It is now the second-highest earning film of the year and the third-highest during the epidemic era, surpassing “Jurassic World Dominion.”

To justify its astronomical price tag, “Avatar 2” needs to continue to do well into the new year. Although many believe the barrier to profitability is likely closer to $1.5 billion, Cameron predicted that the $350 million budgeted film needs to produce about $2 billion to break even.

The first of three anticipated sequels to James Cameron’s fantastical trilogy, “The Way of Water,” has a lot on the line in addition to its hefty price tag.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is now aiming for a domestic run

With $2.97 billion in worldwide sales, the 2009 release of the first “Avatar” still holds the record for the highest-grossing movie ever. The sequel, shown on the big screen 13 years later, may struggle to reach those heights since the pandemic’s effects on the worldwide box office haven’t subsided. Russia, another sizable country, won’t be able to see the movie, and China, a significant cinema market, is seeing a recurrence of the virus.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver, who starred in the first “Avatar” film, are back for the sequel, which follows the Sully family as they travel underwater to fend off the elements and protect the Navi from mankind. Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement are additional cast members.

After breaking the $300 million box office barrier, Cameron’s “The Way of Water” is aiming for a domestic run that may reach $500 million or more.