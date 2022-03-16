Riot Games Invests In Arcane Animation Studio Fortiche

Riot Games and animation studio for Arcane, Fortiche have been collaborating for quite some time, and the latter has made a series of cinematic music videos, commercials, and a full animated series for the Riot Games League of Legends IP. Now it looks like Riot is about to get a little more welcoming with animation studio Arcane Fortiche, publisher and developer of League of Legends just announced a new stake in Fortiche to give it a large but not majority stake. The investment, described as “significant” in a press release from the two companies, gives Riot Games a minority stake in-studio of Arcane, while Brian Wright, Riot’s chief content officer, and Brendan Mulligan, Riot’s director of corporate development, will receive a minority stake. , and will join the board of directors of Fortiche.

Fortiche Production will continue to operate as a separate entity from Riot, with the exception of game publisher roles on its board of directors. Fortiche, which now has 350 employees and contractors in Paris, Montpellier, and Las Palmas, Spain, will remain independent of Riot, with the exception of Riots’ positions on the Fortiche board of directors. For the moment, Fortiche will remain an independent company – but that’s clear, and Riot Games will be collaborating much more closely in the future – it looks like “decades” – which will likely please the legion of Arcanes fans.

With this equity investment, fan expectations have soared to an all-time high, and as Riot and Paris-based animation studio Fortche Production are both known for creating award-winning content, this long-term partnership is one to look forward to. Fortiche Production worked closely with Riot on Arcane’s first concepts and storyboards and was involved in the development of the show. Fortiche is currently working on the second season of Arcane, along with other unannounced projects.

The culmination of the work was the sensational animated series Arcane, which will receive a second season on Netflix. In addition to their ongoing work on the second season of Arcane, the two studios have collaborated in the past on projects such as the League of Legends World Championship anthem “Rise” and the music video for “Get Jinxed”. Riot and Fortiche have been linked for a long time before Arcane, working together first on the Get Jinxed music video and later on other short films including Warriors, Seconds, Pop/Stars, and Rise. The same French animation studio also helped film the music video for Enemy, Imagine Dragons’ hit featured in Arcane, which also hit #1 on the Billboard music charts.

Fortiche Production started to build its reputation by working with agencies in France and across the Atlantic, producing many commercials for well-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Honda, Samsung, Panasonic or MTV. As Riot Games and the show's animation studio have been collaborating over the past few years, Riots CEO Nicolo Laurent feels special about how Fortche is focused on understanding its player base and how it consistently delivers the highest level of playset Satisfaction for everyone, what his profession is. After working exclusively with the base game League of Legends for a few years, Riot Games has expanded significantly in recent years, releasing a number of new games in the League of Legends universe as well as projects outside the world of video games, such as Arcane.