6 Best Bingo Sites in the UK Ranked for Online Bingo Variety, Bonuses, and More

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Moon Bingo : Huge deposit bonus for new players

1. PlayOJO – Best UK Bingo Site Overall

18+. New, ID Verified players only. £10 minimum deposit required. Bingo tickets valued at £0.25 each. Bonus spins are valued at £0.10 each. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Stunning bingo welcome bonus

Over 3,000 UK online casino games

25 bingo games from Pragmatic Play

Very impressive mobile app

Cons:

Cluttered website layout

No cryptocurrencies supported

PlayOJO provides an almost completely flawless bingo experience. Everything from its welcome bonus to its choice of games is awesome, and it’s fully deserving of our number one spot.

Choice of Bingo Games: 4.95/5

The bingo network providing all the games to PlayOJO is Pragmatic Play, one of the best bingo game developers in the world. So, you can be confident that all the bingo games here are going to be pretty awesome.

There are a lot of them too. PlayOJO currently hosts an impressive 25 bingo options, so there’s no chance any players will get bored of the selection here.

That’s not the only impressive number either, as there are a total of over 3,000 casino games at PlayOJO.

Most of these games will be available to play on the desktop site or the PlayOJO app, downloadable on the Play Store and App Store. We particularly enjoyed the app experience, and apparently, so did the punters, as it’s received a lot of positive reviews.

Banking: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has a reasonable range of payment methods to choose from, including debit cards (VISA or Mastercard), bank transfer, PayPal, Apple Pay, and Trustly. That should be enough for the majority of their customers.

They’ll also protect all payments with top encryption, and they aim to process each withdrawal request within a few hours, which is good to know, considering that a lot of other online casinos take several days.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.85/5

After placing your first bingo deposit of £10 or more, you’ll get 500 bingo tickets and 5 free days of Bingo. You’ll also get 10 bonus spins to use on the almighty Starburst slot from NetEnt, should you wish to use them. It’s a classic game, and well worth a spin.

That’s a fantastic triple bonus package in itself, but when you consider the fact that there are literally no wagering requirements, it becomes clear that this is one of the best bingo bonuses out there.

This means any winnings you make from the bonus balance can be instantly withdrawn without having to play through them.

Overall: 4.85/5

You’ll be extremely hard-pressed to find a better bingo experience online anywhere else in the world, let alone in the UK. PlayOJO has got just about everything down to a tee, and we love it!

2. Mecca Bingo – Best Mobile Bingo Site in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. 5x bingo wagering requirement. 20x slots wagering requirement. 28-day expiry. Any bonus spins expire within 7 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Highly rated downloadable mobile app

21 brilliant bingo game options

Random bonus with your first £10 deposit

Near instant withdrawal processing

Cons:

Limited payment method options

Anyone in the UK will have seen Mecca Bingo halls around the country, and many of us will have found out how awesome they are by paying a visit. But did you know that Mecca Bingo is also fantastic online?

Choice of Bingo Games: 5/5

You’ll find 21 fantastic games of bingo in total at Mecca Bingo. You can choose to play either 75-ball, 80-ball, or 90-ball bingo (or even some special rules games), so it covers all bases.

Some notable games to play here are Rainbow Riches Bingo and 2 Little Ducks Bingo. They offer an exciting twist on classic bingo online.

You can play all these brilliant online bingo games on the highly rated app, downloadable in both the App Store and the Play Store. It has positive reviews on both, with punters praising its ease of use and wide game selection.

Banking: 4.7/5

At Mecca Bingo, all withdrawal requests that aren’t made to VISA or Mastercard will be processed within 15 minutes, which is lightning fast! You’ll also be able to withdraw any amount from as little as £5, which is good to know.

However, the options you have outside these two debit card forms are slightly limited. The only other ways to pay are Paysafecard and PayPal. We recommend signing up for one of these two if you don’t have an account to take advantage of the fast withdrawals.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.9/5

An exciting opportunity awaits new players at Mecca Bingo online. Sign up and place your first deposit of £10 or more, and you’ll get to spin the bonus wheel to reveal a random prize.

Mecca Bingo claims that 99.99% of the bonus wheel spins will result in some kind of win.

The top prize on offer is a huge £120 in bonuses to be used on bingo and slots. Keep your fingers crossed that you’re able to land that.

Overall: 4.84/5

Mecca Bingo has won multiple awards for its work in the bingo halls and online, and we can totally see why. It’s at the top of the game right now and was only just pipped to the post by PlayOJO. A close call indeed.

3. The Sun Bingo – Best Online Bingo Variety in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. £10 minimum deposit. 4x wagering on bingo tickets. 30x wagering requirement and 48-hour expiry on bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 15 bingo rooms to check out

£50 in bingo tickets when you deposit £10

Wide variety of payment methods

Neat website design

Cons:

Withdrawals take an ambiguous amount of time

Take or leave The Sun as a newspaper, but there’s no denying their bingo curation is robust.

Choice of Bingo Games: 4.75/5

There are a huge number of bingo rooms to play at with The Sun Bingo, the list just goes on and on, and it appears that they’re adding to it regularly as well.

All the best online bingo games are available here, including plenty of exciting themes and games with various rules. No matter your taste in bingo, you’ll find something that works for you here.

On top of all those, there are 44 Slingo games. If you’re into slots and bingo, you can combine the two in one game here. Just ensure you read the rules to avoid any confusion.

Players can also enjoy free bingo daily in the learner room for certain periods until seven days from your registration.

Banking: 4.5/5

The Sun Bingo players can choose to bank with different payment methods, from VISA and Mastercard to Skrill, Maestro, and Paysafecard.

However, we weren’t too pleased with the time it takes to process withdrawal requests. The Sun Bingo claims to process withdrawals “as quickly as possible,” which is a little vague.

It then goes on to say that withdrawals could take up to 14 days, depending on your chosen payment method, which could cause some frustrations for players.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.9/5

There’s another huge welcome bonus for new players at The Sun Bingo. When you spend your first £10 on bingo tickets, you’ll get an almighty £50 bingo bonus to play with, and the wagering requirements are only 4x!

On top of that, you’ll get 50 bonus spins to play slot games. However, the wagering requirements are much higher at 30x, and you’ll need to use them within 48 hours.

Overall: 4.8/5

The fact that the lengthy withdrawals are the one thing holding The Sun Bingo back from challenging our number-one spot shows how tight the competition is in this market. A solid effort from them otherwise.

4. Two Fat Ladies – Best Bingo Welcome Bonus for UK Players

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit is £10. 4x wagering requirement for deposit bonus. 85x wagering requirements for bonus spins. 7 day expiry. Winnings capped at £100. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

200% matched deposit up to £88

20 additional bonus spins on Irish Luck

90-ball, 75-ball, and 52-ball bingo games

Reasonable mobile app to download

Interesting bingo game selection

Cons:

Minimum 48 pending period for withdrawals

Basic site design

While Two Fat Ladies might not look the part on a desktop computer, it certainly has a lot to offer in terms of games and bonuses. For those reasons, it’s a very strong contender in our top bingo sites.

Choice of Bingo Games: 4.4/5

While Two Fat Ladies doesn’t have quite as many bingo game options as some of our other top picks, it still has a variety of 52-ball, 75-ball, and 90-ball bingo games to choose from.

One game we found particularly interesting is Bingo Roulette, a combination we hadn’t come across before. It’s worth a play if you’re looking for something different.

However, locating the games isn’t the most satisfying experience due to mediocre website design. It looks pretty basic, and the layout can make navigating a bit challenging.

On mobile, things are a little better. The downloadable mobile app (from the App Store and the Play Store) feels smoother; the good reviews are a testament to that.

Banking: 4.6/5

Two Fat Ladies lets you deposit and withdraw with debit cards (VISA and Mastercard), PayPal, Neteller, and bank transfers. This is a reasonable choice, even if there aren’t as many eWallets to choose from compared to some of the competition.

Withdrawing isn’t quite as smooth here as we would have liked. Two Fat Ladies imposes a mandatory 48-hour pending period on all withdrawal requests, no matter which payment method you opt for.

Once this is out of the way, you should be able to see the money in your account. At least they’re transparent about it.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.9/5

Our favourite thing about Two Fat Ladies is the fantastic welcome bonus available to all new players. When you sign up, you can get your first deposit bonus of up to £88 matched at an astonishing 200% with wagering requirements of only 4x.

If you fancy a little break from the bingo, you’ll also get 20 bonus spins to play on the awesome Irish Luck slot game. The wagering requirements for these are quite a lot higher, though.

Remember that your winnings will be capped at £100 for any money you make from matched deposit bonus funds.

Overall: 4.7/5

A little site refresh at Two Fat Ladies would go a long way, but other than that, this is a world-class bingo site.

5. MrQ – Best 90-ball Bingo Games in the UK

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit £10. Bonus spins valued at £0.10 per spin. 48 hour expiry. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

20 bonus spins with no wagering for new players

Over 1,000 games in total

Downloadable casino app

Titles from Microgaming, NetEnt, and more

Cons:

Only four bingo games

For those who like to play a range of casino games alongside their bingo, MrQ could be the best option.

Choice of Bingo Games: 4.4/5

MrQ has a huge range of bingo and slot games, over 1000. But they’re not just any old games.

The contributors to this game portfolio include the likes of Microgaming and NetEnt, arguably the two biggest and best software providers out there, which means you know you’re going to get some top hits.

Of those games, only a few are bingo, but they are top-tier bingo games! However, if you’re looking for a lot of bingo variety, you can do better with Mecca or The Sun.

Banking: 4.7/5

One area that MrQ is lacking a little is its choice of payment methods. There are no eWallets to deposit and withdraw with here other than PayPal. The other options are debit cards, Pay by Mobile, and bank transfer.

We recommend withdrawing with VISA Direct as this option only takes four hours. If you want to withdraw via debit card in the more conventional sense, it will take 3-5 working days which is a little long-winded.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.3/5

When you sign up and place a deposit of £10 or more at MrQ, you’ll get 20 bonus spins on the Book of Dead slot with absolutely no wagering, and that’s pretty cool. It’s a classic slot game worth checking out if you’ve never played it.

The winnings from the bonus are also completely uncapped, so you can take home the lot if you hit big money. Act fast, though, as the bonus spins will be invalidated 48 hours from where you place the deposit.

There’s no actual bingo bonus at MrQ, though. The only way you can get bonus money to play bingo here is by using any winnings you make from the bonus spins.

Overall: 4.5/5

MrQ may not be a bingo specialist, but its bingo options are very good. The best part is the wide range of other online casino games. Fans of slots, roulette, and more will be in for a real treat here.

Ranking the Best UK Online Bingo Sites

Choice of Bingo Games

Did you know that there are many different ways to play bingo online? There are many different rules (75-ball, 90-ball, etc.), but nowadays, you’ll get themed bingo too. The more options, the merrier.

Banking

We like to see a wide range of payment method choices to suit all players, but most importantly, we’re looking for the best online casinos that process quick withdrawals. Bingo sites should release their funds as quickly as possible.

Bingo Bonuses

Grabbing free bingo tickets or bonus cash to play with is a great way to get started on your journey with a new bingo site. But it’s also important that the terms and conditions for these bonuses are fair. Otherwise, it becomes tricky to withdraw any winnings you make.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Online Bingo Site for UK Players?

You won’t find many people disagree with our top spot pick of PlayOJO, but how did they get so good? A few key things help them stand out from the crowd:

High-quality bingo rooms: The PlayOJO bingo network is powered by Pragmatic Play. This shows us that all the games will be up to scratch and then some.

No bonus wagering: There’s no need to play through your welcome bonus cash here. PlayOJO lets you take home all your winnings right off the bat.

Well-designed mobile app: Playing bingo on the move is becoming increasingly popular, and PlayOJO does it best. The mobile app is second to none in terms of user experience, allowing you to play most games.

Responsible with payments: Not only does PlayOJO look after your money with tight security, but it’s fair in its withdrawal processing speed. A few hours is very reasonable.

Is UK Online Bingo Better Than Bingo Halls?

It’s a lot of fun to play bingo in a real bingo hall. But there are a few key reasons why doing it online is better:

Free bingo games: Some bingo sites let you play free games for fun or practice. You can’t do that in real life.

Wider variety of games: Many bingo sites offer a selection of games for different themes or bingo rules, whereas you won’t get a choice in a physical bingo hall.

Play 24/7: Night owl? You won’t have much luck in the real-world bingo halls. But online, you can play 24/7. And, with many online bingo sites, you can get 24/7 customer support.

Take it on the go: Bingo sites like Mecca Bingo and PlayOjo have awesome mobile apps that you can use to play bingo games on the move. But you can also access most bingo sites with a mobile phone browser anyway.

Guide to Playing Online Bingo in the UK

How Can I Pay For Bingo Online in the UK?

Most online bingo sites offer players a handful of deposit methods. You can often pay with debit cards, bank transfers, eWallets (like Trustly and Skrill), and more.

Do Sites Impose Bingo Games Bonus Win Cap?

Some of the welcome bonuses in the virtual bingo games allow for unlimited winnings. However, you may encounter a bingo bonus win cap from time to time, so keep an eye on the terms and conditions.

What Are the Most Popular Online Bingo Games in the UK?

A few selected games we recommend that seem particularly popular are the awesome Rainbow Riches Bingo and Age of the Gods Bingo. Try these out if you’re looking for bingo with a twist.

What’s Is Slingo?

Love slots and bingo? Combine them in one game with Slingo. This clever game has the best of both worlds, but be warned: you’ll need to take some time to learn the rules, as it’s a little complicated.

Where Can I Play Free Bingo in the UK?

If you’re looking for some free bingo to get a bit of practice or just to see how you like it, you can find demo versions of many games online. Just search the name of a bingo game followed by the word “demo.”

Which Are the Best Online Bingo Promotions in the UK?

Overall, the fantastic welcome bonus is our best deposit bonus in the online bingo market. However, every one of our top picks has epic opportunities to win bonus cash.

A Look Back at Our Top UK Online Bingo Sites

We’ve enjoyed a lot of high-quality bingo sites today, so before we move on, let’s look back at the highlights of the best online casinos for bingo players.

PlayOJO: The incredible triple bonus package at our favourite bingo site lets players grab 50 bingo tickets, five free days of bingo, and ten bonus slot spins. Plus, there are no wagering requirements at all.

Mecca Bingo: Grab a random bonus of up to £120 with your first deposit of £10 or more. Spin the reel and cross your fingers! We recommend doing this on a mobile phone, as the Mecca Bingo app is phenomenal.

The Sun Bingo: Gran £50’s worth of bingo tickets upon your first £10 or more deposit. It’s a fantastic welcome bonus to help you explore the brilliant bingo game options The Sun Bingo offers.

Two Fat Ladies: Our top bingo bonus pick can be found here. It’s a huge 200% matched deposit of up to £88, plus 20 bonus spins to play on the Irish Luck slot.

MrQ: While there isn’t a bingo welcome bonus here, you can still get 20 bonus spins with no wagering requirements. You could then use any winnings from these to play some top bingo games or other awesome casino games here.

How to Sign Up For the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

In the mood to get started already? Here’s a quick guide on signing up for PlayOJO so you can play bingo online right away.

1. Load Up the Registration Form

Head to the PlayOJO website and press the big ad banner to bring up the registration page. There will be three pages to fill out.

2. Type In Your Details

Over those three pages, you’ll need to enter your full name, date of birth, gender, employment status, email address, mobile number, and postal address.

You’ll also need to create a username and password to log in and choose whether to set deposit limits. Make sure to tick the box to agree to the terms and conditions.

It’s quite an extensive list of information, but, trust us, it’s worth taking the time!

3. Get Your Welcome Bonus

After completing the form, you’ll be directed to the homepage, where you can select the “Deposit” button in the top-right. Pressing this will prompt you to verify your mobile number by entering a code sent to you.

Then, simply select a payment method and follow the instructions on the screen. You’ll need to put down at least £10 to trigger the bonus.

Top UK Bingo Sites: Did You Find the Best One For You?

We’ve enjoyed five highly trusted bingo sites today, and we’re confident that any of them will be a great place to start your next bingo adventure online.

PlayOJO topped our list today but only by slim pickings. Mecca Bingo, The Sun Bingo, and the rest were, and are, very close in their quality.

So what’s it going to be? That’s for you to decide. Make sure that you only play within your means and have fun.

