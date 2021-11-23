Best Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch in November 2021

Apple Watch offers are available to help you get in shape. Despite being one of the most popular smartwatches, there are several Apple Watch bargains available, with discounts ranging from $30 to $200 off Apple’s best-selling smartwatches.

Furthermore, with the holiday season in full gear, we should expect additional Apple Watch price decreases in the following days. Because the holiday season has here, shops are now providing early Apple Watch Black Friday offers. We anticipate that shops will discount the new Apple Watch 7 by up to $50, while the Series 3 may drop to $119, as it did last year.

Follow our Christmas coverage to get the greatest Apple Watch bargains of the season. Check out our Black Friday sales portal for further savings on TVs, appliances, and other products.

Walmart now has one of the finest inexpensive Apple Watch prices available. The Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm) is on sale for $109, the lowest price ever and the greatest inexpensive Apple Watch offer we’ve seen all year.

If you want the most recent model, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) for $349. That’s a $50 savings and one of the finest Apple Watch prices we’ve seen for the current generation device.

These aren’t the only Apple Watch discounts available right now. We’re looking everywhere for inexpensive Apple Watch bargains and presenting them to you.

So, whether you’re looking for a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3 or the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, these are the greatest offers available right now.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38MM) – Slashed to $109 via Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 has been selling for $169 for most of the year, but Walmart now has it on sale for $109. That’s $10 less than last year’s Black Friday pricing and the greatest offer for this watch ever.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40MM) – Slashed to $219 via Target

Apple’s mid-tier smartwatch is the Apple Watch SE. It has the same chip as the Apple Watch 5, but has a larger screen than the Apple Watch 3.

It has an emergency SOS button, fall detection, a built-in compass, and an altimeter that is constantly on. Target will sell it on sale for $219 on November 21, the lowest price ever. We believe Amazon will match the price.

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38MM) – Slashed to $169 via Walmart

For those on a tight budget, the Apple Watch 3 is an excellent fitness tracker and smartwatch. For a cheap price, the waterproof watch has heart rate notifications, exercise detection, Apple Music, and Siri support. It’s now $30 less than the Apple Store pricing but act quickly because this model is in and out of supply.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40MM) – Slashed to $349 via Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm) for $349. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for a Series 6.

In contrast to Series 5, the latest model has blood-oxygen sensors, allowing users to more closely monitor their health. The Apple Watch Series 6 also sports a stunning, always-on Retina display.

Apple Watch 7 – Buy two, get $200 off via AT&T

The first Apple Watch Series 7 deals are now available. AT&T is now offering a BOGO bargain on Apple Watch 7 preorders. Purchase any two Apple Watch 7 devices from AT&T and get a $200 discount on your whole order.

The new timepiece is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It boasts a bigger/brighter display, increased durability (IPX6 certification), and can charge up to 33% quicker.

