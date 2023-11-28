There is much to celebrate for smartphone enthusiasts as Black Friday takes center stage. The best places to find the best deals on Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Motorola, and other products are right here. We have everything you need, from the newest models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 8 to the most advanced flip and fold phones. Throughout Thanksgiving Week and the weekend leading up to Cyber Monday, we will be adding the best bargains to this hub. Explore and take advantage of the finest Black Friday smartphone deals available.

OnePlus 11 – Power Packed Phone Hits all-time Low Price

Woot is creating a stir with their amazing deal on the OnePlus 11 5G. Get this unlocked smartphone in brand-new, open-box condition for just $479.99 (plus $6 for delivery). This deal beats many Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, saving $220 off its usual $700 price. With the OnePlus 11, a smartphone lauded for its taller screen aspect ratio and premium build, experience a new low.

Google Pixel 7a: Most Affordable Pixel Phone for Even More Lowest Price

If the discounts on the Pixel 8 and Pro haven’t convinced you, take a look at the Google Pixel 7a, which is now only $374 on Amazon instead of $499. For the second time only, this represents the best deal to date, providing a cost-effective substitute without sacrificing quality. Google’s most recent attempt to produce a low-cost gadget with adequate features is the Pixel 7a.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Flagship Premium Phone Gets a $300 Price Drop

With the lowest prices on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup to date, Amazon steals the show. The flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available for $899.99 on Amazon, down from $1,200. This $300 discount matches the all-time low and beats out prior offers by $100. With the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you can enhance your smartphone experience at an enticing Black Friday price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Foldable For Lowest Price

Amazon is leading the Android savings race with a previously unheard-of price of $1,299.99 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, down from the standard $1,800. This $500 off beats even the $100 price reduction on the Pixel Fold, setting a new record low. With the Galaxy Z Fold 5, embrace the foldable smartphone of the future.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Flip into Savings at the Best Price Yet

Not content to stop at foldables, Amazon is also offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799.99, a $200 reduction from its usual $1,000 list price. This offers the best price we’ve seen to date and matches the all-time low. With the Galaxy Z Flip 5, you can now upgrade both your style and functionality at a lower cost than before.

Google Pixel 8 Pro – Best Hardware and Software Support

The first Black Friday price reduction on the Google Pixel 8 Pro will take place on Amazon. Get the 128GB unlocked version for just $799, which is less than the usual $999 price tag. With this $200 off, you can upgrade your smartphone experience with the Pixel 8 Pro at the best possible time. This is the first and only price reduction we have seen.

Google Pixel 8

Not to be outdone, the Google Pixel 8 is available at Amazon for an all-time low. It is now only $549 in all three colors, a $150 reduction from its regular $699 price. This Black Friday deal is identical to the Pixel 8 Pro discount, making it the only deal we’ve found thus far. Get your Pixel 8 right away to experience a new level of affordability for this outstanding smartphone.

Google Pixel Fold

With the Google Pixel Fold—which is currently available on Amazon at a fantastic Black Friday discount—you can embrace the smartphone of the future. The standard $1,799 now stands for $1,399 for the unlocked 256GB model.

The anticipated Thanksgiving Week discount of $400 is now available, offering a great chance for those looking for a more upscale Pixel experience. If you’re an enthusiast and need more storage, the 512GB model costs $1,519.

