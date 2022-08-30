Big Chungus May Be Coming To Multiversus

Big Chungus could come to MultiVersus, following the European trademark filed by Warner Bros. Entertainment for using the meme character in video games. New leaks suggest that Big Chungus is coming to MultiVersus and that an overweight version of Bugs Bunny, is now trademarked by Warner Bros. to use in video games.

The trademark has led many fans to speculate that Warner Bros. Games has trademarked Big Chungus to utilize the popular meme-worthy character in their hit game, Multiverse, both as a stand-alone character and a skin over pre-existing game characters featuring Bugs Bunny.

However, given the fact that MultiVersus already includes Bugs Bunny as a playable character, it is unclear whether Big Chungus will be appearing as a replacement skin, an entirely new character, or another form altogether. We are hopefully looking at an alternate skin option for Bugs Bunny, one of Warner Bros. platforms fighters that is the most bizarre character in MultiVersus. Hopefully, Big Chunguss’s popularity gives the meme a viable place on the game’s roster, instead of something cosmetic such as a character’s skin or emoticon.

Warner Bros. trademark Big Chungus for use of a video game. pic.twitter.com/T9tTg9jrko — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 27, 2022

Even if the trademark is not available to MultiVersus, fans can just as easily get Warner Bros. Games’ attention if they demonstrate a sufficient desire for the Bugs Bunny skin. The most recent trademark, which includes an image of Big Chingus, is probably meant to set the stage for incorporating the lumbering Bunny into Warner Bros. platform fighting game, MultiVersus. The trademark was reportedly filed on Aug 26 and would authorize Warner Bros. to use a fan-made character in the game, although the trademark application does not indicate what the game is.

As noted by VGC journalist Andrew Marmo, the files included a picture of Big changes, as well as covering a character used in toys, apparel, and other items. Big Chungus Could Be Coming To Warners Cartoon Fight Game MultiVersus, Potential presence of Big Chungus was revealed in EU files first.

MultiVersus is a Live Service title that is breaking player count milestones ever since it was released, so it is going to have a constant flow of added content along with its already packed roster with many WB characters, and Big Chungus’s popularity is currently surpassing that of several non-meme characters from Warner Bros. Entertainment. The video games software trademark filing does not mention MultiVersus in its fine print, but Big Chungus would fit naturally into MultiVersus, as well as Looney Tunes roster.