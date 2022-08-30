Netflix Is Working On Gamertags

Netflix is testing out a social element to its games, pushing for “Gamertags”-style handles users can create and display publicly while playing through a selection of mobile games. Netflix is also going to show where you are in the rankings and indicates you will be able to check in on when specific users are online or offline, creating a kind of social experience within its selection of mobile games. When Mobile Developer Steve Moser played around with the new features, I did not see the ability to invite friends or see the leaderboards, so that might be unavailable just yet.

Mobile developer Steve Moser experienced this feature firsthand, updating and downloading the Netflix app on Invasion and Mahjong Solitaire, Netflix gave him the ability to create and manage play handles linked to their specific Netflix profile on both games. They got to experience creating for myself after updating my Netflix app and downloading In The Breach And Mahjong Solitaire.

After tapping on the Learn More menu, Netflix explained you could invite other members to the game with a Game Handle. Just as with creating your own Gamertag (or Public-Facename on any other game platform), your game handle needs to be unique, something Netflix automatically checks for as you enter your chosen name.

Now, the platform, as noted by developer Steve Moser (via TechCrunch), is allowing users to create Gamertags for players in selected games on the platform. Netflix began rolling out testing for selected titles last month, including entering the Breach, Bowling Baller, Heads Up!, and Mahjong Solitaire, according to TechCrunch. While the platform confirmed more game-focused features are coming, the company has not confirmed what features will ultimately be released.

Netflix is preparing to step heavily into gaming as it is seen that the company has been acquiring studios lately and investing in developing new titles based on original and existing Netflix IPs. The company has said that they plan to provide games for free to anyone who has a Netflix subscription and there will not be any micro-transaction.

A recent CNBC report quoted data from Apptopia, an app-tracking outfit, that showed a paltry one percent of Netflix subscribers, about 1.7 million users, were engaging daily with their mobile selections. Netflix is accessible through an Internet browser on computers, or through app software installed on smart TVs, TV-connected set-top boxes, tablet computers, Blu-ray Disc players, smartphones, digital media players, virtual reality headsets, and video game consoles, according to the list of Netflix-compatible gadgets.