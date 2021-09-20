Biggest Innovations In iGaming

The iGaming industry is at the height of its popularity. What was once a small sector of the global gambling industry is now deemed as the second incarnation of gambling. The success and popularity of the iGaming industry is mostly attributable to the recent innovations that have been made to make online gambling experience more immersive. The iGaming industry has remodelled the world of gambling with novel ideas, smart approaches, and sheer volume of choices. Here are some of the biggest innovations made in the iGaming:

Live Dealer Games

Launched in the early 2000s, live dealer games revolutionized iGaming by allowing players to enjoy gaming with real people. When online casinos first started, they only offered virtual games controlled by computer algorithms i.e., random number generation (RNG). The launch of live dealer games is what allowed players to have a gaming experience comparable to traditional casino gambling. Though the RNG-controlled games are still available, they only allow you to play with the system. With live dealer games, you can communicate with fellow players both vocally and in writing.

Real Money Gaming

iGaming did not really seem like gambling until the introduction of real money games. With the addition of real money games, there has been a massive influx of players in the iGaming industry. Previously, online games only offered rewards in the form of virtual cash that didn’t excite the players that much. Before the introduction of real money games, there were no professional gamblers in the industry. Real money gaming drove thousands of professional gamblers from land-based casinos to virtual casinos.

Variety in Payment Options

When real money gaming first started in the iGaming industry, most players across the world couldn’t engage in online gambling due to a dearth of payment options. Players belonging to countries like India where gambling is disapproved of experienced severe payment restrictions. However, with the introduction of payment methods like Neteller, Skrill, UPI, Paytm, etc. have allowed players to play in offshore casinos without facing any problems related to payments.

Improved Mobile Gaming Experience

There was a time when iGaming was limited to PCs. However, as the world shifted to smartphones, online casinos launched mobile-friendly versions of their sites to cater to the new demands of their customers. Unlike traditional gambling, online gambling is not just a means of entertainment for players. It has become a consistent source of income for millions of people worldwide.

As most people prefer convenience over big screens, mobile-friendly gambling sites help attract more customers and hence, more revenue. The introduction of mobile-friendly online casino apps was a giant turning point for the iGaming industry. As of 2020, about 52% of the world’s population uses smartphones as reported by Review42. There are approximately four hundred thousand mobile gaming apps available on the play store, but only recently have we seenthem offer genuine casino games, with thousands of online slots thanks to a change in policy from Google. Contrary to popular belief, mobile gaming can provide you with a gambling experience as immersive as PC gaming, whilst having the advantage of being completely portable.

Artificial Intelligence

When it comes to using artificial intelligence (AI), the online gambling industry has been on the forefront. The biggest challenge faced by the iGaming industry in its infancy was regulation and fraud detection. With AI, functions like fraud detection, odds calculation, and customer service have become easier. AI helps prevent problem gambling by identifying potential problem gamblers through various algorithms used for pattern analysis. Additionally, it speeds up the odds calculation process due to its ability to analyse thousands of transactions in a matter of minutes.

Virtual Reality

Though virtual reality (VR) has been in existence for a long time, it has made its way into the world of gaming in the last few years. VR technology aims to provide players with a fully immersive, first-person outlook of gaming. With VR technology, players have the ability to manipulate the virtual environment using a set of VR accessories i.e., VR headsets, hand-controllers, sensor-equipped gloves, etc. Players can use these devices to translate their real-life movements into on-screen gameplay.