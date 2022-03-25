EA’s New PGA Tour Game Is Delayed By A Full Year

After announcing that EA would “push back the date” to the end of last year, EA today (March 23) confirmed that the new EA PGA Tour game will be released in Spring 2023. This delay means the EA Sports PGA Tour will now be released at the start of next year’s major championship golf season. The EA Sports PGA Tour has been postponed as the publisher has confirmed that the officially licensed golf game should now be released in Spring 2023. It’s been almost seven years since EA’s last released golf game, and it looks like EA doesn’t want it to speed up its return to golf.

A delay in 2023 will deal a major blow to golf enthusiasts as 2022 appears to be a dry year for fans of golf simulation games like the EA Sports PGA Tour franchise and 2Ks PGA Tour 2K so far. On Tuesday, EA announced that the popular Spring 2022 game has now been pushed back to Spring 2023. The Spring 2022 release will coincide with the start of a major golf championship season, and the game’s development team will now work to meet that requirement year.

Given that we haven’t updated since the delay was first announced in November, it’s no surprise that the Golf Championship has also been delayed. Originally announced in 2021, with a release date of Spring 2022, the new EA PGA Tour game will be the first of EA’s new long-term deal with the PGA Tour and the first since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour 2015 game.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮 Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

Electronic Arts haven’t confirmed what platforms their next game will be on, but it will presumably be aimed at current consoles and/or PCs. They definitely need some key licenses with 2K and Tiger Woods also signing competition golf deals in the near future, but the delays will also make it the second time the EA Sports PGA Tour has been postponed since it was announced. EA Sports did not explain the reason for the delay, nor did it say which platforms the officially licensed golf game would appear on.

Interest in this game will rise around the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, and The Open, and EA’s spring release goal will no doubt kick the tide. In late spring 2023, EA Tiburon, which is developing the game using the Frostbite engine, will improve the game due to its long hiatus from the scene following the release of Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour in July 2015. At least the spring of 2023 coincides with the PGA Masters of the next few years, so there is logic to the delay.