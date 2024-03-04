In a recent development, Binance claims ignorance of a $10 Billion fine. A representative of the Nigerian government, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, refutes speculation surrounding a reported $10 billion fine for cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Onanuga claims that the allegations, initially reported by the BBC, are a result of misquotation.

According to the local news outlet People’s Gazette, Onanuga clarified that his words were misrepresented, emphasizing that no definitive decision has been made regarding a fine for Binance. He asserted that he did not state that Binance was informed about the fines or that it would amount to $10 billion, indicating that the possibility of a fine is still under consideration.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance Refutes Nigerian Government’s Claim

In a recent development, Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, claims ignorance of the $10 Billion fine imposed by the Nigerian government. The exchange maintains its commitment to fostering a positive relationship with the Nigerian government while standing firm against pressures to pay for the release of its detained executives.

Binance confirmed ongoing discussions with Nigerian authorities, acknowledging talks to address issues related to the activities of its affiliate. The rebuttal came swiftly after Bayo Onanuga, a Nigerian presidential adviser, disclosed the severity of sanctions imposed by the government. Notably, two senior Binance executives were detained upon their arrival in the country, triggering a series of attacks from officials, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor.

Binance’s Stance: No Coercion into Paying

Contrary to Onanuga’s claim of a $10 billion fine, Binance has asserted that it will not be coerced into paying fines for personnel or services. The exchange expressed its desire to restore services in Nigeria while emphasizing its commitment to building a positive relationship with the government and the people.

In a twist to the saga, Onanuga appeared to retract his initial claims about the $10 billion fine. Accusing the media of distorting his statements to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he clarified that his remarks did not specifically mention the hefty fine or Binance being informed about it.

Detained Executives Collaborate, Says Adviser

Regarding the detained Binance executives, Onanuga refuted reports that the two had been coerced into revealing the identities of their Nigerian users. He clarified that the executives had collaborated with the government to provide information, though the report did not specify if they were still in detention.

Binance’s ongoing tussle with the Nigerian government unfolds as the cryptocurrency exchange claims ignorance of the $10 Billion fine while expressing its commitment to resolving issues through dialogue.

Alleged $10 Billion Fine, A Question of Credibility

The recent clash between Binance and the Nigerian government over a purported $10 billion fine raises questions about the credibility of regulatory actions. Bayo Onanuga’s clarification regarding misquotation underlines the importance of accurate reporting in the crypto space, emphasizing the need for responsible communication between authorities and businesses.

The escalating regulatory scrutiny on crypto exchanges in Nigeria, leading to Binance removing the naira from its P2P service, underscores the ripple effect of government decisions on the cryptocurrency market. The move reflects a broader trend of nations safeguarding their national currencies but also raises concerns about stifling innovation and restricting user access.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s concerns about “suspicious flows” through Binance, coupled with reported executive detentions, spotlight the delicate balancing act between regulatory vigilance and fostering a conducive environment for crypto growth. Striking this balance is crucial for sustained market development and investor confidence.

