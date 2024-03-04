Calling all tech enthusiasts, gearheads, and future diplomats! Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) is revving up for THAR, their annual techno-management fest, and it promises to be an adrenaline-pumping adventure.

A University Steeped in Excellence

Before we dive into the exciting events, let’s get to know RTU a little better. Established in 2006, RTU is a premier university in Rajasthan, boasting over 200 affiliated colleges and educating over 150,000 students. They offer a wide range of engineering and MBA programs, and are committed to providing comprehensive knowledge, fostering research, and keeping up with the ever-evolving needs of the industry and society.

THAR: Where Tech Meets Thrill

THAR, aptly named after the challenging desert terrain, is a three-day extravaganza designed to test your skills, ignite your passion, and broaden your horizons. The theme, “Navigating the Technical Dunes,” reflects the dynamic and demanding nature of the tech industry, and the need for students to be adaptable, skilled, and resourceful.

Gear Up for the Ultimate Showdowns

The fest features a diverse array of events, catering to various interests. Here’s a taste of what awaits you:

Robo-War: Witness the ultimate clash of the machines as student-built robots battle it out in a simulated combat zone.

RC Nitro Championship: Feel the rush of adrenaline as miniature cars and buggies zoom around the track in a high-octane racing competition.

THAR Go-Kart Championship: Put your engineering skills and racing spirit to the test in this thrilling go-karting event.

Beyond the Thrill: A Platform for Diplomacy

THAR also hosts the RTU Model United Nations (MUN), a unique platform for students to engage in comprehensive debates and discussions on pressing global issues. Participants take on the roles of diplomats, representing different countries and negotiating solutions to real-world challenges.

Join the THAR Experience

Whether you’re a tech whiz, a racing enthusiast, or an aspiring diplomat, THAR has something for everyone. So, mark your calendars, brush up your skills, and get ready to be THAR-illed!