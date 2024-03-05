In today’s highlights, Bitcoin surges past the $68,000 mark. Bitcoin soared to a two-year peak on Tuesday, breaching the $68,600 mark and edging toward its all-time high. The surge is attributed to a continuous influx of funds into the leading cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has witnessed an impressive 50% gain this year, with the majority occurring in recent weeks. Notably, U.S.-listed bitcoin funds have experienced a surge in inflows during this period.

During Asian trading hours on Tuesday, Bitcoin stood at $68,500, reaching a session high of $68,828. This places it within striking distance of its all-time peak of $68,999.99, recorded in November 2021.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Fuel Investor Enthusiasm

The approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States earlier this year has paved the way for new significant investors. This development has reignited enthusiasm and momentum reminiscent of the 2021 record-setting rally.

Crypto Mania 4.0: An Analyst’s Perspective

Kyle Rodda, senior markets analyst at Capital.com, commented on the current market dynamics, stating, “It’s crypto mania 4.0, and I think if we continue to see fairly low bond and rate volatility, it could keep going. There’s definitely something of an irrational behavior creeping into the market.”

According to LSEG data, net flows into the ten largest U.S. spot bitcoin funds totaled $2.17 billion in the week ending March 1. More than half of this influx found its way into BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, showcasing an insatiable appetite for exposure to Bitcoin.

Analyst’s Insight: “Appetite Reaching Insatiable Levels”

Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, noted, “The appetite to gain exposure to Bitcoin is reaching insatiable levels.” He added, “While Bitcoin overbought in the short term, the move is far from done, and dips will be well supported, with a move towards $80,000 not out of the question.”

The crypto rally coincides with record-breaking performances in stock indexes worldwide, from Japan’s Nikkei to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Simultaneously, volatility measures in equities and foreign exchange markets are declining.

Ethereum Gains Momentum

Ethereum, Bitcoin’s smaller rival, has surged over 50% for the year, currently priced at $3,649. Speculation abounds that Ethereum may soon introduce its own exchange-traded funds, driving further inflows.

Tether, a major crypto company, announced that the dollar-pegged stablecoins it issued have surpassed $100 billion. Tether’s stablecoin is designed to maintain a constant value of $1.

While the crypto market continues its upward trajectory, fueled by Bitcoin’s surge and Ethereum’s speculation, concerns linger regarding potential irrational behavior. The approval of spot bitcoin ETFs has undoubtedly opened doors for significant investors, but the regulatory delays and potential market overheating warrant cautious optimism. As the appetite for Bitcoin exposure intensifies, market participants must navigate carefully through the evolving landscape of crypto mania. The news that Bitcoin surges past $68,000 will have a positive impact on the crypto industry.

