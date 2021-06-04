Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s statue to go up in Budapest, Hungary

Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity has been the mystery of the century. The man who bought forward the concept of cryptocurrency and generated the world’s first fifty Bitcoins is a ghost. Though unidentified Satoshi Nakamoto is a name everyone knows for his contributions to decentralizing money.

Honoring the same contributions a statue will go up in Budapest, Hungary that will immortalize his contributions and his name. The statue will be made of bronze made of a hooded figure with a mirror reflecting the face of the person watching the mirror. The mirror has been used to reflect on the fact that Bitcoin is a decentralized system of finance and belongs to all of us.

The status has been designed by Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly. The statue will be a waist-up statue of the creator with his head covered with a veil. The statue will be placed in Graphisoft Park in Budapest on the banks of the river Danube.

The idea for the statue was given by crypto enthusiast András Györfi who wants to memorize his contributions. He believes that the identity of the man doesn’t matter but his contributions should be immortalized as they make the world a better place by ensuring fairness and impartiality by eliminating distrust in money matters.

Some Hungarian organizations associated with cryptocurrency will be associated with the project. They are Mr. Coin, Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association, and Blockchain Budapest. The report though did not lay out a timeline for the project as to when it will be unveiled.