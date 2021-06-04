Apple MagSafe In iPhone May Endanger Those Who Have Pacemakers, Says Report

The MagSafe technology included on some Apple iPhone models may endanger those who use pacemakers. The American Heart Association has issued a warning to persons who are at risk regarding the possibility of interference from the MagSafe.

Apple MagSafe In iPhone Endangering Pacemakers?

According to an AHA study article, three main brands of pacemakers, including Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific, were all sensitive to magnetic interference.

In other words, this is potentially risky for those who have these pacemakers since they may not function properly. Pacemakers, for those who are unfamiliar, are a little device used to treat arrhythmia, which causes the heart to beat excessively fast, too slow, or even unpredictable at times.

“Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max MagSafe technology can create magnet interfering on CIEDs [more commonly known as pacemakers] and has the potential to prevent lifesaving therapy,” according to the American Heart Association.

The Cupertino-based company’s MagSafe has wireless charging capabilities and employs magnets to power gadgets rapidly. Furthermore, the number of magnets stored in the iPhone 12 models is more than in previous generations of the smartphone.

When the iPhones were put near 11 different pacemakers and defibrillators, some of which were installed in patients and others which were not. This test resulted in three internal devices recording interferences, as well as eight external devices.

These interventions have the potential to cause “asynchronous pacing or the disabling of antitachycardic therapy.” Apple previously advised users with pacemakers to keep their iPhones and MagSafe accessories at least six inches away from their devices.

People have also been particularly cautioned about attachments such as the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger, which may interfere with medical devices:

Despite the warnings, Apple maintains that, while all iPhone 12 models have more magnets than previous iPhone models, they are “not projected to pose a larger risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than previous iPhone models.”

