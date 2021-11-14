Bitcoin hitting $59k could be healthy for this bull run

After the recent all-time high Bitcoin and Ethereum made, we saw a correction. The prices of the tokens pulled back, and again we saw that the price of Bitcoin crept back up again. At present, it is trading at $64,700, and soon we could see a good volume jump. But in case that doesn’t happen, and the correction is extended, there is nothing to fear or worry about. Analysts predict that Bitcoin hitting $59k could be healthy as the movement will gain more strength and normalize funding rates at exchnages once it jumps back from that level.

Analysts on Bitcoin hitting $59k

Many analysts have been saying that $59k-$61k could be a healthy spot for Bitcoin to be in. In fact, this could be a good thing for the bull run. Time to time consolidation helps in reducing market volatility due to over-leveraged long and short positions by traders. At the same time, it helps in managing the funding rates at exchanges. In fact, those numbers right now could also mean that we could see a further dip.

Another benefit

Ultimately, it is clear that when Bitcoin rises, so do almost all other coins. And similarly, BTC losses also project into other tokens. When we talk about 5-10% Bitcoin pullbacks, almost all other altcoins experience much higher dips. And this gives investors a good opportunity to load up on good alts that are available at attractive prices due to the current pullback.

Can you imagine ADA is under $2 and DOT is back below $50? These prices might not be the best but are still a bargain, and if the predictions are right, all top alts could give anywhere between 5x-20x in the next 6-8 months. So, understand that dips aren’t bad and will just be a benefit for investors. In fact, the thing is, if we treat BTC as an index, the Beta indicator of alts will be high, which means they will also recover fast.

What are your thoughts on analysts predicting that Bitcoin hitting $59k could be healthy? And do you think that such a pullback will be a good opportunity to invest in BTC and alts? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

