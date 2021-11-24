Black Friday 2021 deals for Apple MacBook Pro 

As Black Friday approaches, bargains on MacBook Pros are more important than ever, with Apple’s new range of computers costing far more than many consumers are prepared to pay.

With Black Friday approaching on November 26, we anticipate that many MacBook enthusiasts would go for the older 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 CPU, and M1 MacBook Air since both are the most economical option to receive the highly-praised M1 processors.

We’re also looking for Black Friday bargains on the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and 16-inch variants. Furthermore, we’re likely to see MacBook discounts trickle in days, if not weeks, before the official sale date.

We’ll also share some of our MacBook Pro knowledge and Black Friday tips with you. You’ll know exactly which discounts to take advantage of when they start to surface in the weeks running up to Black Friday.

Even though Black Friday isn’t until November 26th, you can still save money on a MacBook Pro right now. There’s always a MacBook Pro offer somewhere, and we’ve compiled a few below to whet your appetite for when the biggest sales begin to surface closer to the holiday season.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 inches, 2019 – $1799 via BestBuy

This is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on a MacBook Pro. Even though it’s a 2019 model, it still has a 16-inch display with a touch bar, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inches, 2020 – $1299 via BestBuy

Best Buy is now offering a significant discount on this 2020 model MacBook Pro. It may be the smaller model, but it comes with an Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, as well as a stunning 13-inch display with a touch bar, all for a lesser price than normal!

Apple MacBook Pro 13 inches, 2020 – $1199 via Adorama

If you want a speedy, powerful MacBook Pro experience, the 2020 model offers everything. It comes with a 13-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and all-day battery life, as well as Touch Bar, ToucID, and Magic Keyboard features, and is available for $100 discount at Adorama right now.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3 inches, 2019 – $769.99 via Amazon

If you don’t mind not having the most recent MacBook Pro models, this 2019 model comes with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD – and it’s currently over $40 off at Amazon Renewed!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inches, 2020, M1 – $949 via Amazon

The MacBook Air is the best Mac for the majority of users. It’s more than strong enough to handle all of your daily chores and has a fantastic battery life, so you won’t have to spend your life next to a charger. And, just in time for Black Friday, Adorama is offering a $50 discount on it!

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inches, 220, M1 – $1199 via Amazon

Last year, Apple stunned us by introducing the MacBook Pro with its own bespoke Apple M1 processor. It was not only more powerful than most Intel U-series CPUs, but its battery life also blew us away.

If all of this sounds appealing, Amazon is now giving a $100 discount on the 512GB version, which provides plenty of storage for all of your photographs, movies, and other media.

