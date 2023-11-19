Black Friday is right around the edge of starting soon, and we have already announced some great deals on the latest smartphones today. However, if you are looking to upgrade to a new flippable or a foldable phone, right now, you will be getting a chance to get in hands with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 5 for a considerable price slash.

The discount is announced by BestBuy, where the retailer promises to offer jaw-dropping deals, bringing down the pricing of these foldable flagships to the lowest ever Price. So, without any further let’s look into the Black Friday Deals for BestBuy on Samsung Galaxy Foldables.

Black Friday Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable and Flippable Phones

Today, the Korean based giant Samsung is among the leading companies in the world in foldable and flippable phones; their Z Flip and Z Fold are among the phones that have been quite famous worldwide, and with the Black Friday Day Sale being announced! You can now buy these premium flagships for a massive discount of around $700.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Original Price: $999

Black Friday Deal Price: $299

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a flippable phone with all the premium features you get inside. Talking about the pricing side, the smartphone was released for a price tag of $999 and is now selling for $299, which makes it a great price slash by more than 60%.

This makes the smartphone hit the lowest Price in its entire pricing history. So, if you are looking for a premium flagship for a steal deal price, then this Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the right choice.

Specification

Talking about the specification side, the flippable phone has great features where you get the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC onboard, combined with faster RAM and storage.

On the front side, you get a 6.7-inch AMOLED Panel, which is a 120Hz faster refresh rate display, and then, on the front side, you will get a 1.9-inch cover screen panel, which can be used to read and respond to notifications.

Moving on the camera side, the smartphone comes with a duo-housed camera on the rear side, which is a 12MP main and a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor too. You will also get a regular 10MP selfie shooter on the front side.

On the battery side, the smartphone supports a 3700 mAh battery, which can be charged with 25W faster wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Original Price: $1800

Black Friday Deal Price: $1500

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest flagship foldable in today’s date. The usual Price for the foldable is around $1800; however, with the price slash going on, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be selling for a discount of $500.

Specification

If we directly move to the specification side, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC onboard, which comes with faster RAM and storage, too.

If we move to the display side, the foldable will come with a huge 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, again paired with a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen embedded as a Cover Display on the front.

On the camera side, the smartphone has a trio-housed camera setup where you will get a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP Ultrawide angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. There is also an inner display; you will get a 4MP Wide Angel Sensor, and on the cover display, you will also get a 10MP selfie sensor.

On the software side, the smartphone comes with the latest One UI 6, which is based on the Android 14 operating system. On the battery side, the smartphone has a massive 4400 mAh battery with faster-wired charging and wireless charging.