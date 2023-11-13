Black Friday Projector Deals on Amazon: Save Up to 50%!

With the holiday season coming up, we will meet our family spread across the country to celebrate this holiday. Why not watch a movie or TV show as the families get together? Well, a Smart TV does work for all! But, if you plan to watch your favorite movies or TV shows on a wider screen with your family, wouldn’t it be a great choice to go with a projector? As projectors often come for premium pricing, it’s tough for many to go ahead and buy a projector right away. But now, you don’t have to worry about the same, as now you can get in hands with all the lineup of premium projects for amazing discounts, thanks to the Black Friday Sale 2023.

To give you a further glimpse of this article, we will cover the Best Black Friday Deals on a Projector, from Full HD projectors to high-quality 4K projectors, so you can choose which one you should go with.

Best Black Friday Deals on Full HD and 4K Projectors

Let’s start with the best discounts on the projectors offering both full HD and 4K resolution out of the box. It’s worth noting that the 4K projectors are usually pricier than the Full HD projectors.

1. ELEPHAS Mini Projector for iPhone

Original Price: $160

Dela Price: $55.66 Plus 30% additional off via Amazon Coupon (Available for all)

$160 $55.66 Plus 30% additional off via Amazon Coupon (Available for all) Retailer: Amazon

If you are looking for a portable projector, this ELPHAS Mini Projector is the right choice.

Thanks to its portability and lightweight design, this projector shines over the beefy, heavy projectors. You also don’t need a huge source like a laptop to plug in and play your movie or TV show, but the projector can seamlessly connect to your Phone, and you are all set to play it.

You also have the option to connect the laptop with an HDMI port, too. The projector has a 1920 x 1090 pixels resolution and a built-in speaker.

Also Read: Apple Delays Software Development, Emphasizes Quality for 2024 Ambitions

2. GROVIEW 1080p Wi-Fi Projector

Original Price: $249.99

Deal Price: $199.99

Retailer: Amazon

If you have an extra budget, go with this GROVIEW Projector, which has excellent features from 1920 x 1080 pixels out of the box.

Talking about the specification side in more depth, the GROVIEW 1080p Wi-Fi Projector has the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The project also supports 4K if you zoom the picture; the projector also comes with 5G Sync and is compatible with HDMI, USB, and AV ports.

3. REDEER 4K Projector

Original Price: $390

Deal Price: $199

Retailer: Amazon

REDDER 4K Projector comes with all the premium set of features, from the support for a 4K resolution of the box to wireless connectivity with the help of Wi-Fi.

The projector comes with 900 ANSI Native 1080P resolution out of the box. Above all, you also get the option for Dolby support of the box. The projector was released in 2022 and has gained a lot of positive reviews; right now, the project ratings are around 4.5 out of 5.0.

Also Read: Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 Black Friday Slashdown: Prices Never Seen Before!

4. Hisense PX2-Pro Trichroma Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector

Original Price: $3000

$3000 Deal Price: $2497.97

$2497.97 Retailer: Amazon

If you have a premium budget where you can pay around premium pricing of more than $2000, then you can get in hands with this new Hisense Trichroma Ultra Short Throw Home Theater Projector.

Talking about the feature side, the project comes with 3 Pure Color lasers, which have been named Trichroma, and it offers an excellent color output of RGB.

If you are looking for some means of entertainment and gaming, you can get in hands with this projector, as it comes with the latest PX2-PRO, which can project images from 90 to 130 inches with razor-sharp focus for maximum viewing immersion.

The projector offers a peak 4K Ultra HD resolution out of the box. As you get the support for HDRI0, HLG, and Dolby Vision, Laser cinema can leverage High Dynamic Range to further expand the heights and depths.​