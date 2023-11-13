DJI Mini 4 Pro: Still the Best Sub-250g Drone in 2023?

If you love taking some breath from the top view, getting a drone can help you a lot. When it comes to drones, DJI has always been staying on top with its lineup of drones. DJI has their latest DJI Mavic Air 3 and Mavic 3 drones, making this drone an excellent choice for you. But after the DJI Mavic 3 series, DJI recently released their new Mini 4 Pro drones, which significantly improved the entire lineup of DJI drones.

The all-new DJI Mini 4 Pro will be coming with a great set of features, be it from the specification side or even the safety side; there are a lot of improvements you get to see here.

DJI Mini 4 Pro – Features and Specification

Talking about the specification and features side of this DJI Mini 4 Pro, the drone features a 48MP Quad Bayer camera, which helps it capture a wider screen recording.

Alongside this, you also get the support of a 24 MM camera, a 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor with an aperture of f1.7; perhaps it offers excellent picture quality and exposure to light.

Above this, you also get the support for 3x digital zoom, and also, of course, you can take the latest 4K footage out of the box.

Talking in detail about the drone’s specifications, this drone can shoot in 4K 60FPS in HDR and up to 100 fps in standard 4K. Above all, you also get features like MasterShots, QuickShots, Panorama, and Hyperlapse.

Talking about the battery life of this DJI Mini 4 Pro. the overall battery life of this drone has been increased to a great extent where now the drone can operate at a speed of 39 mph, and with obstacle turned on, you can get an average flying time of around 30 minutes.

DJI Mini 4 Pro comes with a great set of features out of the box. The new drone has a reduced weight as it’s a mini drone, weighing as low as 249 grams.

Talking more about the details, the DJI Mini 4 Pro is the first mini drone that supports full 360-degree obstacle avoidance sensors with the help of six sensors that have been embedded all around the drone.

DJI Mini 4 Pro also comes with Bypass mode, which will help the drone automatically detect the obstacle and flay around and over such obstacles.

The new DJ drone also has an Advanced Autopilot Assist System, which will help the drone avoid trouble and barriers.

The drone supports a micro-SD card to store your recorded footage, and you get 2GB of internal storage. On the port side, this new drone comes with the support for a USB-C port, which can be used for transferring footage from the drone to the computers faster.

You also get the support for two remotes out of the box, where you get an RC N2 Remote combined with a smartphone remote where you can connect your phone with the DJI Fly App. RC-2 remote also has a built-in screen, giving you a real-time view.

DJI Mini 4 Pro – What’s the Price?

Let’s now move to the pricing side of the DJI Mini 4 Pro; if you are looking to buy this drone right now, you can buy this drone via Harvey Norman.

Talking about the pricing side, this drone has been listed for a price tag of €809, where you have the RC N2 remote.

If you want to get in hands with the DJI Mini 4 Pro drone, which is combined with the RC2 remote, then you can get his drone for a price tag of €1019.

We recommend the DJI Mini 4 Pro, Fly More Combo, priced at €1149. In this combo, you will be getting the additional batteries, propellors, an extra USB C-Cable, and a DJI Mini Should Bag and Charging Hub.