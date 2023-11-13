Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 Black Friday Slashdown: Prices Never Seen Before!

With the Holiday season going on, many retailers around the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have been gearing up to announce their Black Friday Sale for the year 2023. For this year’s Black Friday sale, we anticipated seeing amazing discounts being advertised for several product categories, from smartphones to laptops and even other electronics like Smart TVs, Refrigerators, etc. If you want to upgrade to a new laptop this year, we have covered you with an amazing deal for one of Microsoft’s flagship premium laptop lineups, the Surface Pro series.

To give you a glimpse about the laptops, the latest Surface Pro series, including Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8, comes with all the beefed specifications on board. Above, you also get a touch screen on the front and the feasibility of using the Laptop as a Tablet + Laptop. Let’s look at the deals and discounts on the Microsoft Surface Pro series for this year without any further ado.

Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 Black Friday Deals That Will Make You Say “Wow!”

As the retailer has been gearing up to start with their Black Friday sale for the year, we have one of the biggest global retailers, Amazon, where the retailer has given a glimpse of the products sold for a heavy discount with their Black Friday ad.

Talking about the Black Friday ad by Amazon, the all-new premium laptop by Microsoft, the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 8 will get its spotlight for the sale.

If we deeply dive into Amazon’s Black Friday Sale 2023, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which comes with the powerful and latest Intel Core i7 processor and a faster 16GB of RAM, will sell for a price slash of $351. If you are in the UK, you can save £400 on the i5 powered same model laptop.

If we look into the Surface Pro 8, which doesn’t have a huge difference over its successor model, then we will be getting this Surface Pro 8 for a huge discount, that too with a price slash of $250.

Readers can consider going with the Surface Pro 8 because of its extended battery life, and, of course, the Laptop does not have much difference from the Surface Pro 9. Still, the Laptop is a relevant purchase for 2023.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Original Price: $1599.99

$1599.99 Deal Price: $1248.30

$1248.30 Retailer: Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 made its way to release in October of 2022, and it’s among the latest Surface series laptops you can buy this year.

If you are someone who is looking for a professional laptop that can handle a good number of tasks, photo editing, and video editing, and even if you are looking to use a laptop for business purposes, we feel that Surface Pro 9 will be the right fit for you to go with.

Regarding the specs, the Surface Pro 9 has a 13-inch touchscreen display where you can use the Surface Slim 2 Pen to draw over the screen. On top of this, you also get the faster 120 Hz faster refresh rate.

The laptop is powered with the Intel Core i7 Soc onboard, offering a great combination of power and efficiency. With the processor, you also get a faster 16GB RAM combined with 256GB of SSD storage.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Original Price: $1599.99

$1599.99 Deal Price: $1049.99

$1049.99 Retailer: Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 was released in 2021, which may sound like an older version for 2023, but if we look into the specification side and overall performance, we firmly believe that the Surface Pro 8 holds relevance for the year 2023 as well.

Moving to the spec sheet, here you get the 13-inch display with the same 120 Hz faster refresh rate, and yes, you do get the touchscreen panel where you can use the Surface Slim Pen 2 Stylus.

The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7 Soc, which is combined with a faster and more efficient 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.