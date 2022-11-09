Black Friday Sale Deals – Acer Nitro 5 for $1529

It’s the season for Black Friday Sale this year and we have a lot of products that will be going on sale for this year. If you are among the people who have been looking to upgrade to a new laptop, especially a gaming laptop then maybe we can have your eyes on this Acer gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro 5.

To give you a small glimpse about this laptop, it features a lot of flagship-level hardware like the latest and top-end Ryzen 7 5th generation processor and SSD storage. faster RAM storage and also a capable and latest NVIDIA RTX graphic card too. If you want to know more about this laptop, then here down below we have got you covered with everything you should be knowing:

Black Friday Deal for Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nite 5 Gaming series laptop is one of the flagship as well as expensive gaming laptops which is usually sold for $2000 plus pricing. During the launch of this laptop, it was priced and sold for a hefty price of $2294.

As we are bringing you good news to hear! For this sale, we will see Acer bringing down the pricing of this laptop by applying a heavy discount to it. As per the report, Acer will be providing a discount worth $765 where the pricing for this laptop will go down from $2294 to $1529. Yes, you read it right! Now, you can get this laptop for as low as $1529 for this Black Friday Day Sale.

So, if you are among the users who have been looking to get a new gaming laptop then you can consider this laptop as your purchase. However, we also have covered another dedicated article for Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop which has also received a massive discount during Dell’s Black Friday Sale, and now it’s available for almost the same pricing as this laptop, so do have look at that article to know more.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop – Specification

That was all about the pricing side of this Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop. Now, let’s get to the specification side. Here this laptop comes with a bigger 15.6-inch screen on the front side which supports a peak resolution of FHD and also supports a faster refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

As this is a gaming laptop, definitely this laptop will be getting that studied design with embedded RGB which makes it look more compelling in looks.

Going with the internals, this laptop will be getting its power from the latest AMD chipset which is the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which CPU coupled with the late NVIDIA RTX graphics which is the RTX 3070 and provided dedicated graphics of up to 6GB and also you get integrated AMD Radeon graphics as well.

On the storage side, this laptop will come with faster 1TB SSD Storage which is coupled with faster RAM of up to 16GB in capacity.