Blizzard Suspending Game Services In China

Blizzard Entertainment announced that they have suspended all game services in China due to a licensing agreement violation. This includes the popular games World of Warcraft, StarCraft II, and Diablo III. However, this does not affect the company’s other games such as Hearthstone and Heroes of the Storm.

China is a large and important market for Blizzard Entertainment, with many of its games selling extremely well there. In the last week, the company’s sales in China have been dramatically lower than usual, likely due to the suspension of services. Blizzard Entertainment has been regularly disclosing its financial performance, and its last two reports have shown a significant decrease in its profits.

There has been much speculation as to why Blizzard Entertainment has chosen to suspend services in China, with many alternative partners being suggested. In a statement, the company said that they have been working hard on alternative licensing agreements, but have not been successful to date. It is reported that the Chinese government has been difficult to work with, which has put a lot of pressure on the company.

The suspension of services comes as a result of the recent financial disclosures, which showed that the company’s Chinese revenue fell by 36% last week. In a statement, Blizzard said that it is “continuing to work with our partners in China to address the issue.” The company has not yet released any information about when services will be restored in China. The Chinese community is very enthusiastic and creative, and it is likely that they will find other ways to enjoy Blizzard Entertainment’s games. Partner Netease will likely suffer a significant loss in revenue, and it is likely that they will need to find other ways to compensate their customers.