PlayStation Assisted Callisto Protocol Development

The upcoming sci-fi survival horror game Callisto Protocol will be developed by Striking Distance Studios. This new survival horror game is set to be released by Dead Space creator, Glen Schofield. This game is said to be a sequel to Dead Space and is set on the ice-covered planet of Callisto. It is described as a “horror game set in the deep space environment of Callisto, where players must fight to survive a hostile environment filled with deadly creatures and intricate traps.”

It has been announced that San Diego-based VASG assisted quite a lot in Callisto Protocol’s Development Studio. This new studio was formally led by Michael Mumbauer, who took to Twitter to say that they “contributed quite a lot to the cinematics and more, Which means the collaboration between the development studio and the Mo-cap studio was quite big.

VASG is expected to help craft new games for the Playstation platform, which is known for its powerful graphics. It is also likely to help develop new gaming experiences for the Playstation platform, which is known for its immersive gameplay.

It wasn’t just the use of the mocap studio. They contributed quite a lot to cinematics and more. Going to be a banger. 🤘 https://t.co/qMeXeXS3U0 — Michael Mumbauer (@MichaelMumbauer) November 15, 2022

This big collaboration means that the developer will likely work on new projects with the VASG. The game received very big praise for its cinematics and graphics when the trailer dropped and now they know one of the reasons behind it. We just have to wait a couple of weeks for the first week of December to experience all the other cinematics the game has to offer.

Callisto Protocol has been under development for some time and partnering with a facility under Sony gives them so much new flexibility and technology that was previously way beyond their reach. Horror mechanics suggest that the games will be filled with suspense and fear. This game seems to be inspired by Dead space, a game series that is known for its intense battles and horror elements.

With the major collab of a PS studio, we can see more involvement of Sony and Playstation in the development of this game series in the future. While the possibility is low but it has chances that the Glen Schofield-led studio may get acquired by Sony altogether given their relationship with PlayStation. While we are giving all praise to Sony’s mo-cap studio for the visuals of Callisto Protocol, we may not forget the hard work of the developers at Striking Distance Studios that made that happen.