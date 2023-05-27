Blur dominates NFT Lending Market, Capturing 82% of Loan settlements

Dappradar, a leading analytics platform for decentralized applications (dApps), has revealed that Blur, a prominent player in the non-fungible token (NFT) lending market, holds an overwhelming 82% share of all loan settlements within the sector. Dappradar’s latest report reveals that the loan volumes for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in May skyrocketed to an impressive $375 million. These findings highlight the immense impact as Blur dominates the NFT lending market, with the platform accounting for a staggering 82% of the total value settled within the sector.

Market dominance achieved: Blur Secures 82% Share of NFT Lending Sector

In a recent study published by dappradar.com on May 25, 2023, it has been revealed that Blur, after its recent foray into the NFT lending market, has recorded an impressive $308 million in NFT loan volume. The study further highlights that loan activities now constitute 46.2% of all transactions within the NFT marketplace.

The report from dappradar.com highlights the significant impact of Blur’s entry into the lending space on May 1. Starting with 4,200 ether on its launch day, Blur’s lending initiatives have witnessed remarkable growth, now reaching an impressive 169,000 ether. Dappradar’s analysts also note that Blur’s weekly loan volume has surpassed that of other centralized platforms by approximately 2.93 times. Notably, blur dominates the NFT lending market. Loan volume accounts for a remarkable 82% of all NFT lending settlements across the industry within a span of 22 days.

Shift in Focus: Blur’s emphasis moves from Trading to NFT Loans, Dappradar Analysis Reveals

According to Sara Gherghelas of Dappradar, while Blur has established a dominant position in NFT lending volumes, there has been a decline in trading volume on their platform. Gherghelas explains, “The trading volume in the past seven days amounted to $104.35 million, reflecting a 15.93% decrease compared to the previous week.”

This trend indicates that Blur is currently predominantly utilized for lending purposes rather than trading. Over the last seven days, approximately 46.20% of Blur’s activity originated from NFT loans, facilitated by an average of 306 unique daily users.

The variations in trade volume can be attributed to the general decline in NFT sales on Ethereum over the past 30 days, experiencing a notable 26% decrease compared to the previous week. Interestingly, Bitcoin-based NFTs have emerged as the focal point, generating approximately $175,084,024 in NFT sales over the last month, according to data from cryptoslam.io.

Future prospects and market outlook

Despite the surge in trade volume for Bitcoin-related NFTs, sales across 22 different blockchains in the past 30 days have dipped by 10.15% compared to the figures from the previous month.

With its commanding share of the NFT lending market, Blur is well-positioned to capitalize on the sector’s future growth. As NFTs continue to gain mainstream recognition and acceptance, the demand for borrowing against these digital assets is expected to skyrocket. Blur’s established reputation, robust infrastructure, and forward-thinking approach make it a prime contender to capture an even larger portion of the market in the coming years.

In conclusion, the Dappradar study highlights Blur’s remarkable dominance in the NFT lending market, capturing an impressive 82% share of all loan settlements. With a growing loan volume and increasing user adoption, Blur has solidified its position as a leading player in the industry.

The platform’s comprehensive lending services, diverse NFT portfolio, and robust risk management practices have contributed to its success. Despite a decline in trading volume, Blur’s strategic focus on NFT loans aligns with the shifting trends in the market. As the NFT lending industry continues to evolve, Blur’s strong market presence positions it for further growth and success.

