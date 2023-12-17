In the evolving world of luxury yachting, BMW, in collaboration with Tyde, has unveiled a groundbreaking creation: “The Open.” This electric foiling yacht, a testament to BMW’s commitment to innovation, sets a new standard in the realm of sustainable luxury watercraft.

A Fusion of Elegance and Sustainability

Spanning 49 feet in length with a 14.7-foot beam, The Open is a marvel of modern engineering and design. It’s equipped with advanced hydrofoils adapted from racing yachts, a feature that significantly reduces energy consumption by nearly 80 percent. This innovative design allows The Open to glide over water surfaces with minimal drag, wake, and emissions, embodying the essence of silent, efficient travel.

At the heart of The Open’s propulsion system lies a zero-emissions drivetrain, reminiscent of the technology used in The Icon, BMW and Tyde’s first collaborative venture. Powered by a 400kWh bank of BMW i3 batteries and twin 100kW Torqeedo Deep Blue electric motors, The Open promises exhilarating performance. It’s capable of reaching speeds up to 30 knots, with a cruising range of 50 nautical miles at 25 knots.

Luxury Redefined

The Open isn’t just about performance; it’s a sanctuary of luxury and comfort. The yacht’s interior is a testament to opulence, featuring a two-seat helm station, a large hardtop with photovoltaic panels, and a spacious cabin flooded with natural light. The aft deck offers a dining space with sofas and a table, a sunpad, and a bathing platform, perfect for leisure and entertainment.

The Open represents a significant step in the foiling revolution, a movement redefining luxury yachting. It’s a beacon of sustainable innovation, combining BMW’s automotive prowess with Tyde’s nautical expertise.

The Rising Tide of Innovative Yachts

Joining The Open in the foiling yacht revolution are several other remarkable vessels:

Hera Z 170: This 53-meter trimaran is a fusion of speed and luxury. Its hydrofoils ensure minimal drag and exhilarating speed, while its futuristic design and light-filled interior offer unparalleled luxury.

SeaCat 49: Designed for thrill-seekers, the SeaCat 49 is a foiling day boat that promises high-speed adventures. Its elevated deck provides panoramic views, making it an ideal vessel for those seeking excitement on the water.

Silent Yachts: These solar-powered catamarans offer a serene escape. Gliding silently under the sun, they provide a tranquil experience with spacious interiors that radiate calm and tranquility.

Red Electric: This concept foiling catamaran marries sustainability with luxury. Utilizing solar and wind power, it offers an eco-friendly yet sophisticated journey on the seas.

The Future of Yachting

The world of foiling yachts is brimming with potential, promising a future filled with innovative designs and sustainable technologies. From futuristic superyachts with underwater observation decks to hydrogen-powered vessels exploring remote islands, the possibilities are endless.

In conclusion, The Open, alongside its peers in the foiling yacht revolution, is not just redefining luxury yachting; it’s reshaping our relationship with the oceans. As we embrace this new era, the future of yachting looks more exciting, sustainable, and luxurious than ever before. BMW’s The Open leads the charge, showcasing what’s possible when innovation meets the open seas.