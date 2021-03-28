boAt Revealed Its New Airdopes 621 TWS Earbuds Supporting 150 Hours Of Long Battery Life

A new BoAt customer is in the Indian phone accessories market. It is a genuinely wireless ear budding with an enhanced listening capacity of 150 hours. At the opening event on Friday, BoAt unveiled an outstanding range of characteristics of the audible accessories of the Airdopes 621.

boAt Airdopes 621 TWS Earbuds – Expected Specification

Airdopes 621 is connected with Bluetooth 5.0, can be paired instantly, IPX7 is waterproof, all earbuds have a 6mm motor. The IPX7 rating means that water splashes do not interrupt the service over long stretches.

Each Airdopes 621 earbud has a 35mAh battery which is capable of continuously listening for a maximum charge of 5.5 hours. The Airdopes 621 has a 2,600mAh battery digital charging case that can increase the battery life of the earbuds up to 150 (over six) hours. The Airdopes 621 has an enormous battery life which has given the system a priority over its rivals. The digital charge case can also be used to charge other devices easily and can be doubled as a battery bank. A battery indicator allows the user to track efficiently the utilization of the battery.

The boAt Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds are Android and iOS-compatible. It has a Voice Wizard single-touch that improves the user experience. Furthermore, calls and tracks can be changed by pressing a button and seamless touch controls for a few operations are provided.

Pricing

In Amazon India, the Airdopes 621 TWS earbuds are now sold. Purchasers who buy the unit now have a 62 percent discount which would raise the price to Rs. 2,999 (approximately $41.40). In the next few weeks, the discount price will cool down.

