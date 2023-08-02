All-New JioBook 2023 – A Budget-Friendly Marvel Launched

Ambani’s Jio has finally launched their long-anticipated laptop, JioBook 2023 with a lot of upgrades and improvements. The first JioBook was released last year and for this year, Jio seems to have added more upgrades compared to its predecessor model.

JioBook 2023 Launched – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and features, as we mentioned for this year, it looks like Jio has taken another new step to provide more features to its users. Starting with the display, the laptop comes with a bigger 11.6-inch display which is an HD anti-glare display, unlike the previous model which didn’t feature any anti-glare display.

Moving to the design, Jio has gone with a matte finish with a durable and ultra-slim building which makes it a perfect fit for people who looking for a budget-friendly laptop to carry daily.

Also Read: Jio Financial Services valued at $20 billion after demerging from Reliance Group

Let’s now move to the internals, here Jio has added a new MT8788 octa-core SoC clocked in at 2.4 GHz speed and running on an ARM V8-A 64 Bit Architecture. The new SoC offers better battery efficiency, helping the laptop to last up to 8 hours. For computer programmers. the new JioBook 2023 has also added the feature to several programming languages including C, C++, Java, Python, and Pearl.

Let’s now go to the storage and RAm side, the laptop provides 4GB of RAM combined with 64GB of storage and users also get a complimentary cloud storage of up to 100GB via Digital Cloud Storage Partner. Not only for productivity but infact Jio has also brought some new upgrades for multimedia users where you get stereo speakers which will be providing a better audio output compared to its predecessor model.

Also Read: Apple demands no competition near its exclusive store in Mumbai.

On the connectivity side, the new Laptop comes with 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity which can support both 2.4GHz as well as 5.0GHz range which helps not only in improving the speed but also helps in improving the network range.

On the port side, the Jiobook 2023 comes with a USB, HDMI, and audio port too. To get you covered with overall protection from viruses, the laptop comes with Quick Heal Antivirus Protection which is valid for one year.

Jio Book Price

Is the price increased? Even with improved features, Ambani’s tech giant has still managed to keep the pricing reasonable where now you get this new JioBook 2023 for just Rs. 16,499. The laptop will be ready to go on sale in India starting from the 5th of August across Reliance Digital Store and Amazon India e-commerce store.

Also Read: JioAirFibre plans on delivering true 5G in homes, highly affordable 5G Jio smartphones soon!

Conclusion

The JioBook 2023 is now available, complete with an astonishing array of updates and new features. This time around, Ambani’s Jio has truly improved.

The JioBook 2023 may be the best option for you if you’re on a tight budget and searching for a laptop that fits your daily basic computing demands while still being attractive and effective. Students, professionals, and anybody looking for a dependable companion for work or fun should consider this choice.

Also Read: Reliance Jio completes 5G coverage planning in top 1000 cities

In conclusion, the JioBook 2023 might be the right choice for you if you’re looking for an affordable laptop with solid performance and some exciting updates. With this new service from Jio, embrace cutting-edge technology and unleash your productivity and creativity.

More You Make Like

Ranjan Pai in Advanced Discussions to Infuse $80-90 Million into Byju’s Aakash Acquisition

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri Returns to Silicon Valley

Kevin O’Leary’s Dire warns more US banks will fail

Comments

comments