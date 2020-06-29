How‌ ‌Safe‌ ‌Are‌ ‌Online‌ ‌Rummy‌ ‌Real‌ ‌Money‌ ‌Games‌ ‌in‌ ‌India?‌

Online rummy real money games are certainly one of the most dominant skill based card games in India. Indian rummy has been with us for generations and since the game went online, it has drawn remarkable attention of young gamers especially due to the scope of earning real money.

The question is, how safe is to play online rummy real money games in India?

There are a few checkpoints that can be looked upon to understand and figure out the safety and security of playing online rummy cash games in Indian rummy sites. Check them out to ensure your money and skills do not go in vain today.

Responsible Gaming

Credible online rummy sites in India are known for practicing responsible gaming by adopting unique measures to restrict under age gaming access, apply anti-collusion techniques to detect unfair play and also advise against any kind of obsessive and compulsive behavior.

For instance, online rummy site, RummyBaazi restricts players under 18 to play online rummy games for real money in India. It further offers limits on cash deposits and withdrawal amounts to discourage any form of addiction or losses in gaming.

Secure Software

In order to be trustworthy, online rummy sites must use a highly secure software to operate safe online transactions for deposits and withdrawals in online cash rummy games. Credible sites use highly encrypted software and popular payment gateways such as Netbanking, UPI and Paytm for secure transactions enabling you to play online rummy for real money worry free.

Legality Clause

More than often, the question of legality has been put forth by many players in India. Just so you know, the apex court of India has declared rummy as a game of skill that applies core concepts of Mathematics, Logical Reasoning and Game theory. The same has been covered under Article 19 [1] (g) of the Indian constitution.

So, feel free to play online rummy cash games as per your skills on any online rummy platform that abides by these rules. However, note that few Indian states such as Assam, Telangana and Orissa prohibit cash games of any kind in their region. So, as long as you do not belong to any of these states in India, feel free to play online rummy cash games and tournaments as per your choice.

Customer Support

Customer support is a great sign of a credible and reliable online rummy site. So, players are advised to play on sites that have a redressal department in case of any game related query or issue. It is a great support to have in case your digital payments get stuck when participating in a major tournament.

Fair Play

Last but not the least, every legit and authentic online rummy site features an RNG certificate on its website that ensures the application of a Random Number Generation software that ensures random shuffling and distribution of cards to encourage unbiased gaming among players of all stakes and measures. This also resolves concerns of the site being rigged in any form.

So, the conclusion we can derive from above is that if any online rummy site that offers online rummy cash games adhering to all the discussed checkpoints, you can be rest assured of a safe online gaming experience in India.

So, hopefully this blog washes away all your doubts and helps you to make intelligent choices when playing online rummy cash games in India.

