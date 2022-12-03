Borderlands 3 Could Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch

The rating board, PEGI, gave the Borderlands 3 Nintendo Switch version its ratings last week, so players are excited about the prospects for the title coming to the handheld console. Now, it looks like we might be getting the Switch version too, with Borderlands 3 having been given the thumbs-up on Nintendo’s handheld. The game is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch, with neither publisher 2K Games nor developer Gearbox Software yet to announce the port.

The rumors are not the first time Borderlands 3 has been mentioned for the Nintendos hybrid platform. Announced may be a sign that 2K Games is testing the waters, seeing if the demand is strong enough to warrant a Nintendo Switch port of Borderlands 3.

Gearbox Software has yet to announce, but players should hopefully get some further clarity in the coming days or two about the Borderlands series’ future on Nintendo Switch. Developer Gearbox Software revealed it was talking to Nintendo about porting the next installment of the Borderlands series to Switch, but the platform owner has not followed up with that discussion.

As for the highly anticipated Borderlands 3 coming to Switch, it appears the surprise was revealed in advance through Pan European Games Information (PEGI)s website. Borderlands 3, the sequel to the FPS game from Gearbox Software, has been given an evaluation for the Nintendo Switch from Europes Pan European Game Information (PEGI), which could suggest a launch imminently. Borderlands 3, a chaotic FPS looter shooter made by Gearbox, has been a highly requested game on Nintendo Switch.

PEGI has revealed for a brief moment today that a version of Borderlands 3 on Nintendo Switch is included on their list, which includes both a director’s cut and designer cut versions. The Nintendo Switch has received other major titles from the Borderlands series, along with Tales From The Borderlands, announced at the company’s large Nintendo Direct back in February.

It launched just over two years ago, so it is not as though 2K did not have enough time to ensure that Borderlands 3 could work on the Switch. Borderlands 3 will surely have to get tweaked in order to be able to run on Switch.

With the game being such a pain to run on and Switch being underpowered, it would really be interesting to see how Nintendo tweaks the game. There is also always a possibility Borderlands 3 might be released on Nintendo Switch in Cloud Edition, but we will need to wait and see if reports prove to be accurate before starting to guess how exactly Borderlands 3 is going to get brought over to the Switch.