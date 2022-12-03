This guide focuses on how to start Operation Paper Trail in GTA Online. While players in GTA Online might have been curious about Operation Paper Trail, just wanting to learn how to get started on Paper Trail, they may be better off starting with as much knowledge about mission lines as possible. Having a clue of what the rest of the mission entails may give players a leg up in terms of both preparing for it, as well as in terms of how to integrate Operation Paper Trail into the rest of their missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. To begin one such mission in GTA Online, players will need to wait for the call of Officer ULP. Agent ULP of IAA will be in contact in order to begin the Paper Trail operation, which is accessible to 1-4 players from outside of IAA headquarters. Once Agent ULP gives you an initial briefing by telephone, the marker for the United Liberties Papers (codename of IAA Headquarters) will be shown on Pillbox Hill, a neighborhood of Central Los Santos. Agent ULP will communicate with you, probably via your phone in-game, at which point you are likely to have a new marker pop-up on your map that you should head over and start the questline that you may be enjoying.

After one mission is completed, players will have to wait for this agent to call them back or can head over to the marker on the map with the letter U. In short, players cannot do anything except wait for the ULP Agent to call, at which point they can head to IAA headquarters in downtown Los Santos to begin the mission “Operation Paper Trail”. All you need to do in order for this all-new mission in GTA Online to begin is to wait for the new Criminal Enterprises update to arrive, and pick up the phone when Agent ULP contacts you.

Once you speak with Agent ULP on the phone and begin, you will receive orders that must be followed in order to get through this all-new mission. As long as you are playing a recent GTA mission, you will quickly get a call from an agent ULP over the phone within the game, starting you off in a mission sequence for the GTA Online Operation Paper Trail. Between each mission, Agent ULP, who is affiliated with the IAA, will give a player briefing about the next upcoming mission via a phone call, at which point the missions icon at Pillbox Hill is activated again.

While the initial goal for some of these ULP missions is stealth operations, things tend to go bumpy quickly so be sure to stock up on armor, snacks, and GTA Online’s new weapons like the Precision Rifle before starting, since you cannot replenish supplies while the mission is underway. Once that Agent has done, of course, you will want to grab a phone, listen to what they have to say, then head over to the Mission Start Point which will show up on your map.